The north
10 years ago
June 6, 2011: Companies declared war on each other Saturday as they went head-to-head in competition for the coveted 20th annual North Country Community Cup. A year’s worth of work and dedication culminated as 16 teams battled it out for the top awards in the Olympics-style competition, hosted by the Watertown Family YMCA. The Dulles State Office Building Dream Team won first in the overall competition for the third year in a row
25 years ago
June 6, 1996: About 40 people, including representatives of the village and town of Adams and state Department of Transportation, met Wednesday to discuss the need for repairs to the deteriorating West Church Street railroad bridge. Headed by members of the Adams Village Baptist Church, a group of residents is proposing using volunteer work and community donations to improve the appearance of the rusty bridge and crumbling concrete walls along the underpass. For the church’s 150th anniversary, members are considering painting the bridge, with “Welcome to Adams, NY” on one side and “Please Visit Us Again” on the other.
50 years ago
June 6, 1971: A coffee break saved 25 to 30 employees of the Fulton Boiler Works in Pulaski from serious injury Friday when a portion of the second floor collapsed, causing 7,000 bags of insulation weighting 50 pounds each to plunge to the first floor. Employees had just left the area for a coffee break when the mishap occurred.
75 years ago
June 6, 1946: The most serious bread shortage that Watertown housewives have ever experienced is causing bread lines to form in many of the city’s grocery stores. Bread has become such a hard commodity to purchase that only housewives who do their shopping early in the morning are able to purchase the food.
100 years ago
June 6, 1921: The formal opening of the new Court street bridge and grade crossing elimination will be held this afternoon at 5, although the bridge is not yet ready for traffic. The dirt road extending from Coffeen to West Main street has been graded in order that the trip can be comfortably made in automobiles.
125 years ago
June 6, 1896: Marietta Holley is the guest of Miss Coolidge, Clinton street. She attended Antoinette Sterling’s concert last evening and was greatly delighted with what she calls “singing from the heart.” Both Madam Sterling and Miss Holley are natives of Jefferson county who have won an enduring reputation both at home and abroad. Marietta Holley writes from her heart as truly as Antoinette Sterling sings from hers.
150 years ago
June 6, 1871: Fishing parties are being organized and this exciting pastime will soon be in full vogue. Guests of this character are already to be found at the Clayton Hotels. They come out among us to recuperate their flagging energies, and so resort to piscatorial sport.
The world
1641: Spain loses Portugal.
1813: The United States invasion of Canada is halted at Stony Creek, Ontario.
1865: Confederate raider William Quantrill dies from a wound received while escaping a Union patrol near Taylorsville, Ky.
1930: Frozen foods are sold commercially for the first time.
1934: President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act, establishing the Securities and Exchange Commission.
1944: D-Day: Operation Overlord lands 400,000 Allied American, British, and Canadian troops on the beaches of Normandy in German-occupied France.
1966: African American James Meredith is shot and wounded while on a solo march in Mississippi to promote voter registration among blacks.
1985: The body of Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele is located and exhumed near Sao Paolo, Brazil.
