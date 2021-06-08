Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 8, 2011: Educators from the area’s four colleges are putting the heat on St. Lawrence County legislators to help reduce global warming. A letter signed by 58 professors and others in higher education urges lawmakers to adopt a county Climate Action Plan that outlines policies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the daily operation of county government. Opponents argued that aspects of the plan would hamper economic development and place too many regulations on farmers and others in agriculture.
25 years ago
June 8, 1996: A last-minute arrangement was made Friday by Edward John Noble Hospital officials to refer pregnant women to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for delivery this weekend. The arrangement was part of a “mutually agreed upon decision” between the Gouverneur hospital and the state Health Department. The hospital’s only obstetrician and gynecologist’s admitting privileges were suspended on May 22. It is not clear if pregnant women will continue to be referred to the Watertown hospital after the weekend.
50 years ago
June 8, 1971: Jackson Street, off the east side of Court Street alongside the Globe Store, will become Watertown’s first public pedestrian mall. Under the city’s multi-million-dollar Urban Renewal program, the street will be shut off to vehicular use. The new mall will run between the Globe and the new Howlands store.
75 years ago
June 8, 1946: Paul Blankman and Robert Thatcher enjoyed a hitch-hike over the Memorial Day weekend. The boys left Boonville Wednesday afternoon and returned Sunday afternoon. They went to Lake George and returned by way of Albany, covering over 300 miles and taking 26 rides. They also visited Howe’s Cavern.
100 years ago
June 8, 1921: The band stand which has just been torn down in Copenhagen had been in use for more than 40 years. A new band stand of modern construction will be built, modeled after the one at Revere beach at Nahant, Mass. It is to have a sounding board unlike any in Northern New York.
125 years ago
June 8, 1896: The hot weather of yesterday drove 400 people to Glen park, where the breezes were cool and the shade was refreshing. The Garland City band rendered a pleasing concert. The members wore their new uniforms, which are the swellest and nattiest ever seen here. The street car service was excellent and the crowd was handled without inconvenience.
150 years ago
June 8, 1871: Dr. Sargent, I. P. Powers, G. Bradford, L. D. Doolittle and P. E. Lamon returned from their three weeks’ trip in the North Woods, on Sunday evening last, having enjoyed a pleasant trip, bringing back with them a fine lot of trout and a large quantity of renewed health.
The world
1966: Gemini astronaut Gene Cernan attempts to become the first man to orbit the Earth untethered to a space capsule, but is unable to when he exhausts himself fitting into his rocket pack.
1967: Israeli airplanes attack the USS Liberty, a surveillance ship, in the Mediterranean, killing 34 Navy crewmen.
1968: James Earl Ray, the alleged assassin of Martin Luther King, Jr., is captured at the London Airport.
1969: President Richard Nixon meets with President Thieu of South Vietnam to tell him 25,000 U.S. troops will pull out by August.
1995: U.S. Air Force pilot Captain Scott O’Grady is rescued by U.S. Marines in Bosnia.
