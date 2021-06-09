Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 9, 2011: The intersection of Depot Street and Town Line Road in Norwood was shut down Wednesday evening after CSX Corp. reported a small leak in the dome of a train tank carrying sulfuric acid. Emergency responders considered evacuating villagers who lived near the stopped train but deemed it unnecessary, as the wind was blowing away from the village.
25 years ago
June 9, 1996: A New Jersey man marching his way across the country to foster AIDS awareness was to leave from Watertown’s Public Square this morning and head south on Route 11 through Pulaski. Louis Figueroa’s brother Jimmy died last week of the incurable disease. Mr. Figueroa is asking people to send just $1 to the Northern New York HIV Community Fund. In Jefferson County, there have been 35 reported cases of AIDS since the state Health Department started keeping statistics on the disease in the 1980s.
50 years ago
June 9, 1971: Volunteer fire departments normally have their hands full extinguishing fires, but tonight, crews from Carthage, West Carthage, Natural Bridge, Herrings and Champion will deliberately burn down a house. The abandoned house and its land at 246-248 West St. in Carthage were purchased by the Village Board in April as the first step in a project aimed at eliminating crowded parking in the business section.
75 years ago
June 9, 1946: Over 1,800 persons took the X-ray examination for tuberculosis in Lewis county this past week. The program was sponsored by the Lewis County Health association and far exceeded the number originally planned. Industrial plants in the county, as well as schools and the county officials, participated 100 per cent in the movement.
100 years ago
June 9, 1921: Roy F. Hall, engineer in charge of the third division of the state highway department, made the final inspection of Part 4 of the Carthage-Antwerp road, a stretch of about four miles out of Antwerp, on Tuesday. The contract for the road, a 16-foot bituminous macadam road, was first let in 1916, but the interruption in highway building caused by the war resulted in a long delay.
125 years ago
June 9, 1896: Children’s day is being quite generally observed in the granges of Northern New York this year. In no better way can children be induced to love the farm and the freedom of country life than through the grange. Children’s day will prepare fresh material for grange membership, which in a few years will add new life to grange work.
150 years ago
June 9, 1871: We read of “glorious rains” in New York, Saratoga, and elsewhere, without being able to obtain more than a few drops ourselves. The Northern part of this county is suffering greatly from drouth, and a good soaking rain would do immense good everywhere hereabouts.
The world
1931: Robert H. Goddard patents a rocket-fueled aircraft design.
1954: At the Army-McCarthy hearings, attorney Joseph Welch asks Senator Joseph McCarthy “Have you no sense of decency?”
1959: The first ballistic missile-carrying submarine, the USS George Washington, is launched.
1972: American advisor John Paul Vann is killed in a helicopter accident in Vietnam.
1986: NASA publishes a report on the Challenger accident.
