Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 1, 2012: Starting Thursday, Canada will make it easier for U.S. citizens convicted of many misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated, to visit the country. Under Canada’s “Tourism Facilitation Action Plan” — a set of policies adopted recently in partnership with the tourism industry — Americans with one minor conviction can gain entry into Canada with a free “temporary resident permit,” without having to clear their names through a lengthy and costly “rehabilitation” process.
25 years ago
March 1, 1997: The Immigration and Naturalization Service is “exploring the possibility of providing inspectional services” at the St. Lawrence River from May 15 through Sept. 2. The INS also is considering staffing special events at several locations during this year’s boating season. Rep. John M. McHugh, R-Pierrepont Manor, has been pressing for additional INS presence along the river to accommodate American and Canadian boaters entering American waters in St. Lawrence County.
50 years ago
March 1, 1972: City Manager Ronald G. Forbes today announced that his choice for new city chief of police is Joseph C. Loftus, a 22- year veteran of the police department. Chief Loftus succeeds John L. Touchette whose retirement was effective at midnight Tuesday.
75 years ago
March 1, 1947: The Wigwam, a resort hotel at North Pond on Lake Ontario, twelve miles northwest of Pulaski and seven miles west of Sandy Creek, burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. High winds and heavy snow prevented firemen from saving the structure. The 50-year-old, 40-room hotel was operated as a resort for ice fishermen.
100 years ago
March 1, 1922: The problem of handling the cigaret habit among young women and girls may be troubling some branches of the Y.W.C.A. situated in larger cities, but it is giving the authorities at the local “Y.W.” no worry. The use of rouge or powder among the young women frequenting the local Y.W.C.A. is also seldom found, according to the authorities.
125 years ago
March 1, 1897: Foreign orders for manufacturing continue to come to Watertown. The Bagley & Sewall company, which has had a number of these orders recently, received a new one Saturday for 130 vices to be manufactured by that company and shipped to Japan.
150 years ago
March 1, 1872: All the members of the Ogdensburg police force tendered their resignations on Tuesday evening last. They found that the salary received would not pay their family expenses. The matter was referred to the Committee on Excise and Police, and we “shall probably hear at once of an increase of wages.”
The world
1642: York, Maine becomes the first incorporated American city.
1692: Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are arrested for the supposed practice of witchcraft in Salem, Mass.
1776: French minister Charles Gravier advises his Spanish counterpart to support the American rebels against the English.
1780: Pennsylvania becomes the first U.S. state to abolish slavery.
1803: Ohio becomes the 17th state to join the Union.
1808: In France, Napoleon creates an imperial nobility.
1815: Napoleon lands at Cannes, France, returning from exile on Elba, with a force of 1,500 men and marches on Paris.
1875: Congress passes the Civil Rights Act, which is invalidated by the Supreme Court in 1883.
1912: Albert Berry completes the first in-flight parachute jump, from a Benoist plane over Kinlock Field in St. Louis.
1919: The Korean coalition proclaims their independence from Japan.
1932: The Lindbergh baby is kidnapped from the Lindbergh home near Princeton, N.J.
1935: Germany officially establishes the Luftwaffe.
1941: Bulgaria joins the Axis as the Nazis occupy Sofia.
1942: Japanese troops land on Java in the Pacific.
1960: One thousand Black students pray and sing the national anthem on the steps of the old Confederate Capitol in Montgomery, Ala.
1968: Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara is replaced by Clark Clifford.
1969: Mickey Mantle announces his retirement from baseball.
1974: A grand jury indicts seven of President Nixon’s aides for the conspiracy on Watergate.
1985: The Pentagon accepts the theory that an atomic war would block the sun, causing a “nuclear winter.”
1992: Bosnian Serbs begin sniping in Sarajevo, after Croats and Muslims vote for Bosnian independence.
