Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 10, 2012: Joe Marsh announced his retirement Friday as head coach of St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey program. He will hand the reins to former player, assistant and Canton native Greg Carvel. Marsh’s departure marks the end of the longest-tenured coach in program history. He has been the head coach since 1985. Twice, in 1989 and 2000, he was the Spencer Penrose Award winner for national coach of the year.
25 years ago
March 10, 1997: There is a race for the mayor’s job in Edwards for the first time in 27 years. Joseph C. Brassard, former owner of the IGA grocery, has been mayor since 1970 and has never faced opposition from a candidate, let alone three other contenders. The others interested in being mayor are Jon B. “Pete” Averill, Jan C. Lennox and Kevin M. McGill.
50 years ago
March 10, 1972: Jefferson County’s unemployment rate shot up to 11.5 per cent for January, the highest figure in eight years, according to the latest figures compiled by the Syracuse Administrative District of the State Department of Labor. The Jefferson County rate is the highest of any listed in the Syracuse Administrative District, which includes Lewis, Cortland and Cayuga Counties, in addition to the Syracuse metropolitan area.
75 years ago
March 10, 1947: Seven determined young women imbued with the theory that in unity there is strength have established a baby sitters’ union. Their object is fair play and fair pay and their intention is to bring every damsel who sits up with children into their organization.
100 years ago
March 10, 1922: The introduction of radio telephone in police circles in Syracuse as a means of checking crime is proposed by the Syracuse city authorities. There is a possibility that the radio telephone will in the future be introduced in Watertown police circles.
125 years ago
March 10, 1897: Yesterday afternoon an unknown woman left a 6 months’ old infant in a carriage in front of Campbell & Moulton’s while she went in the store. The carriage was too near the curb and the wind blew it off. On striking the pavement the carriage tipped over, precipitating its youthful occupant into a sea of liquid mud. The child began to scream and his mother, upon observing the situation, missed a fit of hysterics by a mere hand’s breadth. Fortunately the child was uninjured save in its feelings.
150 years ago
March 10, 1872: Sandy Creek Junction, since the Syracuse Northern R. R. has been in operation, is one of the busiest points on the line. The depot there is too small for the purpose, but a new one is promised before July 1st.
The world
515: The building of the great Jewish temple in Jerusalem is completed.
1656: In the colony of Virginia, suffrage is extended to all free men regardless of their religion.
1776: “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine is published.
1806: The Dutch in Cape Town, South Africa surrender to the British.
1876: Alexander Graham Bell makes the first telephone call to Thomas Watson saying “Watson, come here. I need you.”
1893: New Mexico State University cancels its first graduation ceremony, because the only graduate was robbed and killed the night before.
1910: Slavery is abolished in China.
1924: The U.S. Supreme Court upholds a New York state law forbidding late-night work for women.
1927: Prussia lifts its Nazi ban, Adolf Hitler is allowed to speak in public.
1933: Nevada becomes the first U.S. state to regulate drugs.
1941: Vichy France threatens to use its navy unless Britain allows food to reach France.
1943: Adolf Hitler calls Field Marshall Erwin Rommel back from Tunisia in North Africa.
1944: The Irish refuse to oust all Axis envoys and deny the accusation of spying on Allied troops.
1945: American B-29 bombers attack Tokyo, killing 100,000.
1947: The Big Four meet in Moscow to discuss the future of Germany.
1948: Author Zelda Fitzgerald (wife of F. Scott) dies in a fire at Highland Hospital.
1953: North Korean gunners at Wonsan fire on the USS Missouri, the ship responds by firing 998 rounds at the enemy position.
1954: President Dwight Eisenhower calls Senator Joseph McCarthy a peril to the Republican Party.
1966: The North Vietnamese capture a Green Beret camp at Ashau Valley.
1969: James Earl Ray pleads guilty to the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King and is sentenced to 99 years in jail.
1971: The Senate approves a Constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18.
1975: The North Vietnamese Army attacks the South Vietnamese town of Buon Ma Thout, the offensive will end with total victory in Vietnam.
1980: Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, lends his support to the militants holding the American hostages in Tehran.
1982: The United States bans Libyan oil imports, because of the continued support of terrorism.
1987: The Vatican condemns surrogate parenting as well as test-tube and artificial insemination.
