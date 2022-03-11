Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 11, 2012: Carleton Island parcels up for sale could be burial grounds of American Indians, British soldiers from the Revolutionary War and American slaves and prisoners of war, according to experts. The problem is nobody knows exactly where the bodies are buried. Several lots surrounding the island’s 18th century Fort Haldimand, near the head of Carleton Island, are listed with Sotheby’s, an international realty group. Now, the state wants the town of Cape Vincent to step in to make sure these potential sites of historic significance are assessed properly before development occurs.
25 years ago
March 11, 1997: The state Department of Transportation plans to expand the use of a new deicing product to more roads in Jefferson County. At 70 cents a gallon, the solution of beer whey and magnesium chloride works well and is fairly inexpensive. In the long run, it should also result in significant sand and salt savings. The brown-colored solution is also better for the environment than salt because it is non-corrosive.
50 years ago
March 11, 1972: The Jefferson Community College Cannoneers basketball team has been receiving big bunches of support from small people during the court campaign. As the result of a special project conducted at the Wiley School by JCC students, a cheerleading team has been trained and has performed at JCC games.
75 years ago
March 11, 1947: Waddington’s new dial telephone system will be placed in service on April 1. Waddington will be established as a separate area, which will permit furnishing individual and four-party line service without the milage charges which have previously prevailed.
100 years ago
March 11, 1922: The picturesque old Cornwall house in Alexandria Bay, which for nearly 70 years has perched on the cliff at the head of Market street, has disappeared. The building was purchased by Wiltse & DeYoung who have moved it on to Margaret avenue, City park, and will remodel it over into a modern home. The work of preparing the lot for the new Masonic temple will soon be underway and a stately building will presently fill the gaping space.
125 years ago
March 11, 1897: The annual meeting of the Adirondack League club was held in the rooms of the board of trade and transportation, 203 Broadway, New York city, Tuesday. President Robert C. Alexander described the condition of the 115,000 acre preserve in the North woods. A further effort to abolish the hounding and jacking of deer was agreed upon.
150 years ago
March 11, 1872: The drinking dens around public square are a shame to the city. Hardly a night passes without a disgraceful row.
The world
1861: A Confederate Convention is held in Montgomery, Ala., where the new constitution is adopted.
1888: A disastrous blizzard hits the northeastern United States. Some 400 people die, mainly from exposure.
1905: The Parisian subway is officially inaugurated.
1907: President Teddy Roosevelt induces California to revoke its anti-Japanese legislation.
1930: President Howard Taft becomes the first U.S. president to be buried in the National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
1935: The German Air Force becomes an official organ of the Reich.
1966: Three men are convicted of the murder of Malcolm X.
1969: Levi-Strauss starts to sell bell-bottomed jeans.
1973: An FBI agent is shot at Wounded Knee in South Dakota.
1985: Mikhail Gorbachev is named the new Soviet leader.
1990: Lithuania declares its independence from the Soviet Union.
