Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 12, 2012: On Monday, the Watertown City Council took the first step in developing Sewall’s Island when council members gave the Watertown Local Development Corp. an option on a part of the property so it can start marketing it for housing. The WLDC has been interested in acquiring the island since a project to remove contaminated soil was completed last year. About 10 acres could be developed for condominiums or rental housing.
25 years ago
March 12, 1997: The Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team is trying to concentrate on the next order of business, a national title, following a weekend that produced only the second Region 3 title in the school’s history. The Cannoneers meet Community College of Rhode Island of Region 21 in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III tournament Thursday at Delhi Tech.
50 years ago
March 12, 1972: Despite two raids, two arrests and confiscation of materials, city police discovered Friday night that the State Street Book Store, 225 State St., allegedly is still selling obscene materials. A third man, apparently the newest front man for a firm reportedly of Rochester, which has been selling obscene magazines, games and films in the store, was arrested on a charge of obscenity.
75 years ago
March 12, 1947: Ogdensburg City Treasurer Merritt M. Morse revealed today that for the first time in his period of service, over 20 years, not one piece of property had to be bid in by the city in the annual tax sale Tuesday. Thirty parcels were sold in Tuesday’s sale and the city did not have to bid in any.
100 years ago
March 12, 1922: Prospects of daylight saving in Watertown again this season are not being hailed with delight by residents of the various institutions about the city, as well as the farmers. It is expected, however, that unless there is an overwhelming expression of public opinion, the city council will not take steps to repeal the ordinance passed last year putting daylight saving into effect.
125 years ago
March 12, 1897: William Dick, popular photographer, has taken several flashlight pictures in the homes of some of Three Mile Bay’s leading families. Among them may be mentioned, George Hyatt, Jacob Fox, Charles Dick and George Combs. These pictures are very fine and homelike.
150 years ago
March 12, 1872: The new fire alarm whistle recently put upon Knowlton Brothers paper mill will be sounded at nine o’clock this evening as an introduction to the citizens. Hereafter, at night, it will be sounded only in cases of fire.
The world
1609: The Bermuda Islands become an English colony.
1664: New Jersey becomes a British colony.
1789: The United States Post Office is established.
1809: Great Britain signs a treaty with Persia forcing the French out of the country.
1863: President Jefferson Davis delivers his State of the Confederacy address.
1879: The British Zulu War begins.
1884: Mississippi establishes the first U.S. state college for women.
1894: Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time.
1903: The Czar of Russia issues a decree providing for nominal freedom of religion throughout the land.
1909: British Parliament increases naval appropriations for Great Britain.
1911: Dr. Fletcher of the Rockefeller Institute discovers the cause of infantile paralysis.
1912: Juliet Low founds the Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia.
1917: Russian troops mutiny as the “February Revolution” begins.
1930: Gandhi begins his march to the sea to symbolizes his defiance of British rule in India.
1933: President Roosevelt makes the first of his Sunday evening fireside chats.
1933: President Paul von Hindenburg drops the flag of the German Republic and orders that the swastika and empire banner be flown side by side.
1938: German troops enter Austria without firing a shot, forming the anschluss (union) of Austria and Germany.
1939: Pius XII is elected the new pope in Rome.
1944: Great Britain bars all travel to neutral Ireland, which is suspected of collaborating with Nazi Germany.
1945: Diarist Anne Frank dies in a German concentration camp.
1959: The U.S. House of Representatives joins the Senate in approving the statehood of Hawaii.
1984: Lebanese President Gemayel opens the second meeting in five years calling for the end to nine-years of war.
1985: The United States and the Soviet Union begin arms control talks in Geneva.
1994: The Church of England ordains women priests.
