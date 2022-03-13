The north
10 years ago
March 13, 2012: A St. Regis Mohawk Tribe member is working on a project to have Mohawk “code talkers” who served in World War II recognized by Congress and awarded a special medal for their service. Jeffrey C. Whelan, himself a former radio operator in Vietnam, has been designated the tribe’s official liaison with the U.S. Mint to design the medal, and he is compiling a list of all Mohawk World War II veterans.
25 years ago
March 13, 1997: Jefferson County plans to contract with pay Guilfoyle Ambulance Service for $13,500 this year to have the ambulance company’s trained dispatchers coach callers with medical emergencies until paramedics arrive. The county had planned to train its own dispatchers since before the 911 system was switched on nearly three years ago. However, the time and expense of training county workers turned out to be too much.
50 years ago
March 13, 1972: A student exchange program was adopted by the Carthage School Board Monday night. The program will allow exchanges of senior students for periods of three days to one week with other high schools within a 100-mile radius. The purpose of the program is to introduce students to a different educational environment.
75 years ago
March 13, 1947: The first person to have made maple syrup in this section this season was Charles Holden of Hannawa Falls, who tapped 17 maple trees in his yard over the past weekend. Owing to the high price for maple sugar products this season, many residents of villages have said that they intend to make sugar and syrup from trees in their yards.
100 years ago
March 13, 1922: The bus running between Watertown and Lowville succeeded in making the full trip today for the first time since Jan. 11. The bus has operated between Watertown and Copenhagen most of the time, but the road between Copenhagen and Lowville was blocked by snow. A passage has finally been opened, and it is expected that regular trips will be made from now on.
125 years ago
March 13, 1897: No one has claimed the rooster and hens that Anthony Leasure and Danny O’Rourke stole night before last. The atmosphere of the courtroom is even more fowl than ever, but the winged creatures seem to be reasonably contented in their coop in the corner. The rooster has been crowing quite vigorously all day and the police are waiting for the lawful owner to call and identify their chicks.
150 years ago
March 13, 1872: Mary Driscoll, a servant girl employed in the family of Milton Reed, stepped out the other evening, having previously requested and obtained the loan of a shawl. She also took, without the formality of borrowing, a dress and a hat, and forgot to return them. She was arrested and will board with Sheriff Wheelock for 20 days.
The world
1660: A statute is passed limiting the sale of slaves in the colony of Virginia.
1793: Eli Whitney patents the cotton gin.
1861: Jefferson Davis signs a bill authorizing slaves to be used as soldiers for the Confederacy.
1868: The U.S. Senate begins the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson.
1918: Women are scheduled to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York due to a shortage of men.
1935: A 3,000-year-old archive is found in Jerusalem confirming biblical history.
1941: Hitler issues an edict calling for an invasion of the Soviet Union.
1942: Julia Flikke of the Nurse Corps becomes the first woman colonel in the U.S. Army.
1957: The FBI arrests Jimmy Hoffa on bribery charges.
1974: The U.S. Senate votes 54-33 to restore the death penalty.
1991: Exxon pays $1 billion in fines and costs for the clean-up of the Alaskan oil spill.
