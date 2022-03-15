Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 15, 2012: Antiquated parking meters in downtown Clayton may be replaced with high-tech pay stations, according to village officials. The village plans to replace coin-operated meters on Riverside Drive with 10 “multi-space parking pay stations,” hopefully as soon as spring 2013. The pay stations accept credit cards, bills, tokens as well as coins and print out custom parking slips. The lifespan of the machines is 15 to 18 years and Clayton expects to make its money back in less than five summers.
25 years ago
March 15, 1997: Drifting snow, whiteouts and slick roads Friday in St. Lawrence County prompted school cancellations, early dismissals and a rare mall closure. “This is probably the second or third time we’ve closed in 6 1/2 years,” said Massena’s St. Lawrence Centre mall Manager Patrick R. Portolese.
50 years ago
March 15, 1972: North Junior High School is less offensive to its students than is Case Junior High School to its students, a survey released by Redesign shows. Students were asked to list the one thing they liked best about their school, and three things they would like to change. Over 90 per cent of North Junior students thought of something to praise about their school. Only 64 per cent of Case Junior students could do so.
75 years ago
March 15, 1947: In an effort to provide more convenient care for persons suffering from cancer in its initial stages, the Lewis county public health nursing staff and the county medical society are suggesting that patients make use of the newly organized tumor clinic at St. Elizabeth hospital, Utica. Previously patients were forced to make one or more overnight trips to Buffalo for treatment of the disease.
100 years ago
March 15, 1922: A saxophone band of 50 or 60 musician will be organized in Watertown next month by Frederic E. Bellinger and a series of concerts will be given in a local theatre. The organization of the band is being inspired through the ever-increasing interest in this instrument. There are more than 200 owners of saxophones in the city.
125 years ago
March 15, 1897: A freight car was left on the U. & B. R. side tracks across the walk on the west side of Rutland street all day yesterday, making it necessary for people going to Emmanuel church or passing on that side of the street to go around the obstruction.
150 years ago
March 15, 1872: Notice has been published in the Canadian official papers, that application will be made to the Dominion Parliament at its next session, for an act to authorize the construction of a bridge across the River St. Lawrence from a point at or near Prescott to or near Ogdensburg, and the incorporation of a number of gentlemen under the name of the St. Lawrence International Bridge Company.
The world
1493: Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.
1778: In command of two frigates, the Frenchman la Perouse sails east from Botany Bay for the last lap of his voyage around the world.
1820: Maine is admitted as the 23rd state.
1862: General John Hunt Morgan begins four days of raids near the city of Gallatin, Tenn.
1864: The Red River Campaign begins as the Union forces reach Alexandria, La.
1892: New York State unveils the new automatic ballot voting machine.
1903: The British complete the conquest of Nigeria.
1904: Three hundred Russians are killed as the Japanese shell Port Arthur in Korea.
1909: Italy proposes a European conference on the Balkans.
1916: General John Pershing and his 15,000 troops chase Pancho Villa into Mexico.
1934: Henry Ford restores the $5-a-day wage.
1939: Germany occupies Bohemia and Moravia, Czechoslovakia.
1944: Cassino, Italy is destroyed by Allied bombing.
1949: Almost four years after the end of World War II, clothes rationing in Great Britain ends.
1951: French General de Lattre demands that Paris send him more troops for the fight in Indochina.
1955: The U.S. Air Force unveils the first self-guided missile.
1956: The first performance of “My Fair Lady,” starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, takes place on Broadway.
1960: Ten nations meet in Geneva to discuss disarmament.
1965: Gamal Abdel Nasser is re-elected Egyptian President.
1967: President Lyndon Johnson names Ellsworth Bunker as the new ambassador to Saigon. Bunker replaces Lodge.
1968: The U.S. mint halts the practice of buying and selling gold.
1991: Four Los Angeles police are charged in the beating of Rodney King.
