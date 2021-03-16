Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 16, 2011: Residents in the village of Edwards on Tuesday became the first north country municipality to say they did not want their government to exist anymore. The vote in favor of dissolution was 55-9. The village will officially come to an end on Jan. 1, 2013.
25 years ago
March 16, 1996: A recent investigation at Fort Drum found that three soldiers used to be involved in extremist groups but are no longer members. And the review found no evidence of widespread extremist activity on post. In the wake of an apparently racially motivated shooting in December near an Army post in North Carolina, extremist activity within the ranks has come under fire. The Army launched an investigation earlier this year. Fort Drum was not part of the Armywide review, but it did launch its own investigation and implemented programs to educate soldiers about Army rules toward extremist groups.
50 years ago
March 16, 1971: Balmy, south winds escorted the red breasted robins into Northern New York over the weekend, giving residents assurance that spring is on its way. Flocks of the spring harbingers were spied near Brownville, Redwood and Watertown. One resident of Pamelia spotted four robins over the weekend.
75 years ago
March 16, 1946: Aviation has come to Watertown and today, for the first time in transportation history, this city is linked to the metropolis by a direct air route service. The new era in transportation began Thursday when the Empire Airlines, Inc., completed its inaugural round-trip journey between New York and Watertown, carrying passengers both ways.
100 years ago
March 16, 1921: That women are beginning to come to the front on election day was evident in the results of the village elections held Tuesday. Mrs. Jennie MacMillan was named justice of the peace in Glen Park, being nominated without opposition. She is the first woman elected to such an office in Jefferson county.
125 years ago
March 16, 1896: Although the blizzards have kindly let up on their fiendish work for a day or two, the R. W. & O. shows unmistakable proofs of their visitations. Between Richland and Pulaski on the Syracuse branch, the train runs through huge canals of snow, the walls on either side being higher in many places than the cars.
150 years ago
March 16, 1871: The last skate of the season will take place at the Rink this evening. The managers announce that this favorite winter resort — this scene of masquerade balls, carnivals and tame elephants, will be open tonight for the last time this season. Everybody is invited to skate free of charge.
The world
1621: The first Indian appears to colonists in Plymouth, Mass.
1833: Susan Hayhurst becomes the first woman to graduate from a pharmacy college.
1850: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” is published.
1917: Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicates his throne.
1926: Physicist Robert H. Goddard launches the first liquid-fuel rocket.
1954: CBS introduces “The Morning Show” hosted by Walter Cronkite to compete with NBC’s Today Show.
1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson submits a $1 billion war on poverty program to Congress.
1968: U.S. troops in Vietnam destroy a village consisting mostly of women and children, the action is remembered as the My-Lai massacre.
1984: Mozambique and South Africa sign a pact banning support for one another’s internal foes.
1985: Associated Press newsman, Terry Anderson is taken hostage in Beirut.
