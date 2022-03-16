Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 16, 2012: By this time next year, Potsdam could have a newly constructed town hall. Town officials reviewed plans for the one-story building to be constructed at 18 Elm St. at a monthly meeting Tuesday night. Town employees moved out of their old office at 35 Market St. for renovation work earlier this month and are temporarily in the former New York State United Teachers building at 12 Elm St. More town office space is necessary because of the village’s plans to dissolve its court system into the town’s in 2015.
25 years ago
March 16, 1997: Students in the Watertown City School District are setting their sights on the heavens this month as they learn about Comet Hale-Bopp at the H.T. Wiley School planetarium. Comet Hale-Bopp, discovered in July 1995, has now become bright enough to see with the naked eye. Wiley students have been visiting the planetarium this month, learning about the comet and elementary students will begin making the trip to Wiley by bus in a few weeks.
50 years ago
March 16, 1972: Three businesses are planning to move into a shopping center to be constructed on Broad Street, West Carthage, it was revealed at a rezoning hearing Monday night. Plans for the center call for 88,000 square feet of floor space and a 500-car parking lot. Two stores, W.T. Grants and the A and P, will relocate to the center and the Lewis County Trust Company will open a branch office.
75 years ago
March 16, 1947: The question whether the tower on the 50-year-old city hall in Watertown will have to be removed or whether it can be economically repaired is being studied. Recently, parts of bricks from the front part of the tower came loose and showered the street in front of the city hall. Since then, the rest of the loose bricks have been removed.
100 years ago
March 16, 1922: Several more donations of books have recently been made to the Crary Mills branch of the Canton library. It is very unusual for a community as small as that at Crary Mills to have such a fine library and such a keen interest shown in it by persons in and around the community.
125 years ago
March 16, 1897: Grand opening and sailors’ farewell dance to be given at the “Windsor” hotel in Henderson, March 26. Good music will be in attendance. Tickets, including supper, $1. All are cordially invited by Thomas W. Eveleigh, the proprietor.
150 years ago
March 16, 1872: St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated on Monday. The procession will form in front of Washington Hall and proceed down Arsenal to Massey street, to St. Patrick’s Church, where appropriate services will be given. The usual ball will be given in the evening at Washington Hall.
The world
1190: The Crusades begin the massacre of Jews in York, England.
1527: The Emperor Babur defeats the Rajputs at the Battle of Khanwa, removing the main Hindu rivals in Northern India.
1621: The first American Indian appears to colonists in Plymouth, Mass.
1833: Susan Hayhurst becomes the first woman to graduate from a pharmacy college.
1850: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter is published.
1865: Union troops push past Confederate blockers at the Battle of Averasborough, N.C.
1907: The British cruiser Invincible, the world’s largest, is completed at Glasgow shipyards.
1913: The 15,000-ton battleship Pennsylvania is launched at Newport News, Va.
1917: Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicates his throne.
1928: The United States plans to send 1,000 more Marines to Nicaragua.
1935: Adolf Hitler orders a German rearmament and violates the Versailles Treaty.
1939: Germany occupies the rest of Czechoslovakia.
1945: Iwo Jima is declared secure by U.S. forces although small pockets of Japanese resistance still exist.
1954: CBS introduces The Morning Show hosted by Walter Cronkite to compete with NBC’s Today Show.
1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson submits a $1 billion war on poverty program to Congress.
1968: U.S. troops in Vietnam destroy a village consisting mostly of women and children, the action is remembered as the My-Lai massacre.
1984: Mozambique and South Africa sign a pact banning support for one another’s internal foes.
1985: Associated Press newsman, Terry Anderson is taken hostage in Beirut.
