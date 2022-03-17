Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 17, 2012: While there has been plenty of talk about the “Kony 2012” project among bloggers and email users in the north country, there has been no word yet of any organized campaigns of local activists who intend to take to the streets April 20 to “make Joseph Kony famous.” Spokespersons at Jefferson Community College, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University say they are not aware of any students or professors planning a publicity blitz to shed light on the atrocities of warlord Joseph Kony.
25 years ago
March 17, 1997: Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have already issued nearly twice the number of summonses as in last year’s longer snowmobile season. There have been no fatal accidents involving snowmobilers in Lewis County this winter, compared with three deaths last season. People associated with the important tourist industry around Tug Hill credit the sheriff’s department’s more active enforcement, along with better trail grooming by local clubs and more sign-posting.
50 years ago
March 17, 1972: Initial plans for the Irish Festival to be held on Watertown Aug. 27 were made Thursday evening and Mayor Theodore Rand proclaimed Aug. 27 as “St. Patrick’s Day” for the city. The Irish Festival, to be held at the city fairgrounds, will be sponsored by the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce. The date was selected due to the normal lull of tourist activity experienced the weekend before the Labor Day weekend.
75 years ago
March 17, 1947: Music teachers and singers in Watertown were generally pleased with the quality of Miss Margaret Truman’s voice when she made her debut on the radio Sunday night. All seemed to agree on the fact that she is young and therefore needs more training.
100 years ago
March 17, 1922: County Sealer C. H. Bulson said today that new maple sugar of the best quality is being offered in the Harrisville region at 25 cents a pound in the cake, and first quality maple syrup is retailing at $2 per gallon, including the can. The American Tobacco Company is paying from 12 to 15 cents a pound for soft sugar in the tub. This sugar is bought up in large quantities in this section of the state and used to flavor chewing tobacco.
125 years ago
March 17, 1897: F. C. Reynolds, of Boston, who purchased the Adams waterworks at the receivers’ sale, has been in town, looking over the property. He proposes to make all needed improvements and repairs as soon as spring opens.
150 years ago
March 17, 1872: Five thousand and thirty-six sleighs have crossed the St. Lawrence River at Ogdensburg to the Canada side, during the present winter. So many reasons for wanting the proposed bridge. As many more have crossed from the Canada shore to Ogdensburg.
The world
1766: Britain repeals the Stamp Act.
1868: The first postage stamp canceling machine patent is issued.
1910: The Camp Fire Girls are founded in Lake Sebago, Maine.
1930: Mob boss Al Capone is released from jail.
1970: The Army charges 14 officers with suppression of facts in the My Lai massacre case.
1992: White South Africans approve constitutional reforms giving legal equality to blacks.
