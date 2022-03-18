Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 18, 2012: Unseasonably warm weather helped break a record for number of participants Saturday in the YMCA’s 24th annual Shamrock Run, where about 1,500 walkers and runners trekked 2.2 miles or 5 miles, starting and ending on Mullin Street in Watertown. The run is one of the major highlights of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.
25 years ago
March 18, 1997: A law banning skating and skateboarding in certain sections of Carthage was unanimously approved Monday by village trustees despite protest from a Wilna resident. Skateboarding, roller-skating, snow skating and in-line skating are now prohibited in the business section of the village. Skating is also prohibited throughout the village from 10 p.m. to 30 minutes after sunrise. The law also says skaters ages 14 and under must wear helmets and other protective gear.
50 years ago
March 18, 1972: The first North American international bookmobile went into operation on the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Reservation this week, and is already an unqualified success. The first trip was made to the Chanielle (Snye) in Quebec Monday. The bookmobile got its start with the new St. Regis Mohawk Indian Library and cultural center on Route 37 just went of the village of Hogansburg.
75 years ago
March 18, 1947: James Stewart may have placed himself in line for Academy Award honors for 1947 in his first post-war performance as George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which opened at the Avon theater here Sunday. It is certainly worth seeing because it bids fair to become one of the most talked about films of the year. On the same Avon program is a newsreel.
100 years ago
March 18, 1922: Rev. James J. Lacey, chaplain of the Ogdensburg City Orphanage and Home for the Aged, delivered a notable panegyric on St. Patrick at benediction services last evening. Father Lacey paid a glowing tribute to the Irish race, their generosity, their steadfastness and their devotion to high ideals. His address was regarded as one of the most notable ever given in Ogdensburg on the feast day of Ireland’s patron saint.
125 years ago
March 18, 1897: Division No. 1, Ancient Order of Hibernians, presented the four-act comedy-drama, “Shamrock and Rose” to a completely filled City opera house last evening. The presentation reflects the greatest credit on this organization, which, though as yet young, has 250 members and is one of the most flourishing organizations in Watertown.
150 years ago
March 18, 1872: We have been short five hands today, and should our readers fail to see some things they had expected, they can attribute it in part to that fact. Sickness and St. Patrick’s day is the cause of their absence.
The world
1863: Confederate women riot in Salisbury, N.C., to protest the lack of flour and salt in the South.
1865: The Congress of the Confederate States of America adjourns for the last time.
1874: Hawaii signs a treaty giving exclusive trading rights with the islands to the United States.
1881: Barnum and Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth opens in Madison Square Gardens.
1911: Theodore Roosevelt opens the Roosevelt Dam in Phoenix, Ariz., the largest dam in the United States to date.
1922: Mahatma Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience in India.
1939: Georgia finally ratifies the Bill of Rights, 150 years after the birth of the federal government. Connecticut and Massachusetts, the only other states to hold out, also ratify the Bill of Rights in this year.
1942: The third military draft begins in the United States.
1953: The Braves baseball team announces that they are moving from Boston to Milwaukee.
1965: Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov becomes the first man to spacewalk when he exits his Voskhod 2 space capsule while in orbit around the Earth.
1969: President Richard M. Nixon authorizes Operation Menue, the ‘secret’ bombing of Cambodia.
1970: The U.S. Postal Service is paralyzed by the first postal strike.
1971: U.S. helicopters airlift 1,000 South Vietnamese soldiers out of Laos.
1975: South Vietnam abandons most of the Central Highlands to North Vietnamese forces.
1977: Congo President Marien Ngouabi is killed by a suicide commando.
1981: The United States discloses biological weapons tests in Texas in 1966.
1986: Buckingham Palace announces the engagement of Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson.
