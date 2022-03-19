Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 19, 2012: The controversy over lighting the clock on the First Baptist Church on Public Square green for this past weekend’s Irish festival came up again at Monday night’s Watertown City Council meeting after the city received a request to change the color to blue to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. Council members denied the request, deciding the city needs time to study what events or holidays would be appropriate to illuminate the clock.
25 years ago
March 19, 1997: They’ve been a fixture at the Flower Memorial Library for more than 90 years, but times change. Flower Memorial Library completed its computerized catalog system last summer, but had left its old card catalogs in place to help patrons gradually make the transition from paper to computer. This week, the wooden card cabinets were hauled away by the city’s Department of Public Works crews.
50 years ago
March 19, 1972: The WNPE-WNPI television auction, the first annual major fund-raising event of the St. Lawrence Valley Education Television Council, was kicked off Friday at an organizational meeting. Merchandise and services from businesses in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Franklin Counties are being solicited for the auction. Items received will be presented on-camera during the week-long marathon phone-a-bid auction in June.
75 years ago
March 19, 1947: A $70,000 Sikorski helicopter, one of three purchased by the Canadian government for the Royal Canadian Air Force, stopped at the municipal airport Wednesday afternoon, marking the first time in north country history that this type of aircraft has been seen here. The first helicopter flight to the local airport drew a large crowd of people. The ship remained at the airport about 15 minutes before taking off.
100 years ago
March 19, 1922: Persons visiting Cambells Point this summer will be obliged to pay an admission fee of 25 cents each, according to action by the directors of the Campbells Point association. The money thus gained will be used toward the upkeep of the property. Cottagers and tenants will not be required to pay an admission.
125 years ago
March 19, 1897: Although the Brancroft company arrived at an early hour this morning from Oswego, a large crowd of people were already waiting in front of Robbins & Handley’s store to see “Waltacker,” the famous African lion, who was announced to be put on exhibition in the firm’s show window, and when his leonine majesty arrived, the throng had assumed immense proportions.
150 years ago
March 19, 1872: Look to the sewers or drains about your premises, and see that they are open and ready to receive the volume of water to be set free by the approaching spring thaws.
The world
1687: The French explorer La Salle is murdered by his own men while searching for the mouth of the Mississippi, along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
1702: On the death of William III of Orange, Anne Stuart, sister of Mary, succeeds to the throne of England, Scotland and Ireland.
1822: Boston is incorporated as a city.
1879: Jim Currie opens fire on the actors Maurice Barrymore and Ben Porter near Marshall, Texas. His shots wound Barrymore and kill Porter.
1903: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Cuban treaty, gaining naval bases in Guantanamo and Bahia Honda.
1916: The First Aero Squadron takes off from Columbus, NM to join Gen. John J. Pershing and his Punitive Expedition against Pancho Villa in Mexico.
1917: The Adamson Act, eight hour day for railroad workers, is ruled constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
1918: Congress authorizes Daylight Savings Time.
1920: The U.S. Senate rejects the Versailles Treaty for the second time.
1924: U.S. troops are rushed to Tegucigalpa as rebel forces take the Honduran capital.
1931: The state of Nevada legalizes gambling.
1935: The British fire on 20,000 Muslims in India, killing 23.
1936: The Soviet Union signs a pact of assistance with Mongolia against Japan.
1944: The German 352nd Infantry Division deploys along the coast of France.
1945: Adolf Hitler orders a scorched-earth policy for his retreating German armies in the west and east.
1947: Chiang Kai-Shek’s government forces take control of Yenan, the former headquarters of the Chinese Communist Party.
1949: The Soviet People’s Council signs the constitution of the German Democratic Republic, and declares that the North Atlantic Treaty is merely a war weapon.
1963: In Costa Rica, President John F. Kennedy and six Latin American presidents pledge to fight Communism.
1981: One technician is killed and two others are injured during a routine test on space shuttle Columbia.
