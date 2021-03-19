Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 19, 2011: The American Red Cross will open emergency shelters across the state today to ensure preparedness in the event of a disaster. It is the first such statewide drill. In Jefferson County, the nonprofit will open the Brownville Fire Department from 9 a.m. to noon. In St. Lawrence County, Trinity Episcopal Church in Gouverneur will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
25 years ago
March 19, 1996: The City Water Department today sent notices to 818 customers who owe a total of $329,000, threatening to disconnect their water service if they don’t pay their bills by April 8. It’s the second time in three years the water department has threatened to turn off water to delinquent customers, said Gary E. Pilon, water department superintendent.
50 years ago
March 19, 1971: City police found another vacant building Wednesday night that has apparently been used as a hideaway for glue-sniffers. A boy led an officer to a railroad platform on the north side of the Public Square parking lot. The officer found a small room under the platform where “piles of paper bags, empty bottles of cleaning fluid and cans of glue” were found strewn about the floor.
75 years ago
March 19, 1946: Children from the St. Charles Orphanage, Beyrouth, Lebanon, have benefited from donations which they have received from Lebanonese-American citizens in Carthage and Tupper Lake, according to a letter received by Mrs. Angele Ellis, Carthage, from Mother Superior Margueritte Louvet of that institution.
100 years ago
March 19, 1921: Proprietors of three pool rooms that had their licences revoked more than a month ago following charges of gambling by the city, will not be allowed to reopen their places. Those that will be forced to sell or close are: J. W. Wood, 107 Public Square; C. W. Sheetz, 88 Public Square and the Majestic parlor, State street.
125 years ago
March 19, 1896: Ice boating is becoming very popular on the St. Lawrence. On Wednesday the ice yacht 999, from Clayton, with H. M. Marshall and Capt. J. W. Rattery on board, sailed up from that place to Kingston in 30 minutes. Deducting time lost for rounding cracks, the actual running time was 22 minutes or an average of a mile a minute.
150 years ago
March 19, 1871: Deputy Sheriff John L. Baker left this morning, for Auburn, in charge of Marshall Phillips and Frank Peterson, the two fellows convicted for horse stealing in Rutland last month. They have season tickets for four years and three months each to the Auburn State Prison course.
The world
1918: Congress authorizes Daylight Savings Time.
1920: The U.S. Senate rejects the Versailles Treaty for the second time.
1931: The state of Nevada legalizes gambling.
1963: In Costa Rica, President John F. Kennedy and six Latin American presidents pledge to fight communism.
1981: One technician is killed and two others are injured during a routine test on space shuttle Columbia.
