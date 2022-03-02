Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 2, 2012: Record-setting gas prices are fueling a new type of road rage for north country motorists. Several St. Lawrence County pumps have topped the dreaded $4 mark for a gallon of unleaded gasoline, and more are expected to follow. This comes after north country, and national, gas prices reached their highest marks ever for the month of February.
25 years ago
March 2, 1997: Ogdensburg fire department investigators say someone was in the historic railroad depot off Main Street hours before it was destroyed by flames Saturday morning. Investigators speculate that whoever was in the depot may have built a fire to keep warm and thought it was put out before they left. The city had planned to use a $495,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to build a nautical museum on the site, but will now re-evaluate the situation.
50 years ago
March 2, 1972: Florynce Kennedy, a national leader in the fight for Black Liberation, Consumer Action and Women’s Liberation, spoke to a crowd of nearly 100 young people at Jefferson Community College Tuesday, at a lecture sponsored by the college’s Cultural Affairs Committee. A supporter for the presidential candidacy of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Miss Kennedy urged the women in her audience to take up their opportunity in the electoral term this year.
75 years ago
March 2, 1947: Watertown physician Dr. J. A. Mishkin employed the mode of winter travel common among the country physicians of a half century ago — a horse-drawn cutter — to reach the isolated farmhouse of two of his patients on the Tylerville-Pinckney road Thursday afternoon. Because the snow is too deep and is being drifted by continual winds, the highway in that section has not been cleared.
100 years ago
March 2, 1922: Although she withdrew her name at the end of the third ballot and Amos T. Rodger, the Hammond village president for several years was again nominated by the Republicans last evening, Mrs. Charles E. Jones, the first woman to enter the political arena in the village, is not a bit disappointed. Whether she will ever run for public office again or not depends upon conditions, Mrs. Jones said today, but she has not lost her keen interest in politics and in the village of Hammond.
125 years ago
March 2, 1897: J. W. Grothier, of East Watertown, will make cheese at the Ontario factory in Hounsfield this season. The factory has a patronage of 300 cows.
150 years ago
March 2, 1872: Skating on Beaver Meadow is now the popular out door luxury among our city young people. Ice is in fine condition just now, and plenty of it.
The world
1877: Rutherford B. Hayes is declared president by one vote the day before the inauguration.
1917: Congress passes the Jones Act making Puerto Rico a territory of the United States and makes the inhabitants U.S. citizens.
1923: In Italy, Mussolini admits that women have a right to vote, but declares that the time is not right.
1930: Novelist D.H. Lawrence dies of tuberculosis in a sanitarium in Vence, France, at the age of 45.
1943: The center of Berlin is bombed by the RAF. Some 900 tons of bombs are dropped in a half hour.
1945: MacArthur raises the U.S. flag on Corregidor in the Philippines.
1946: Ho Chi Minh is elected president of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
1951: The U.S. Navy launches the K-1, the first modern submarine designed to hunt enemy submarines.
1955: Claudette Colvin refuses to give up her seat in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks’ famous arrest for the same offense.
1956: France grants independence to Morocco.
1965: More than 150 U.S. and South Vietnamese planes bomb two bases in North Vietnam in the first of the “Rolling Thunder” raids.
1968: The siege of Khe Sanh ends in Vietnam, the U.S. Marines stationed there are still in control of the mountain top.
1973: Federal forces surround Wounded Knee, South Dakota, which is occupied by members of the militant American Indian Movement who are holding at least 10 hostages.
1974: A grand jury in Washington, D.C. concludes that President Nixon was indeed involved in the Watergate cover-up.
1978: Czech pilot Vladimir Remek becomes the first non-Russian, non-American in space.
1981: The United States plans to send 20 more advisors and $25 million in military aid to El Salvador.
