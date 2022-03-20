The north
10 years ago
March 20, 2012: If it felt like the warmest winter in memory, that’s because it was. Thanks to a “La Nina” weather cycle, Watertown International Airport recorded its warmest winter since it began recording weather in 1949. From Dec. 22 until Monday, the last official day of winter, the average temperature was nearly 30 degrees. Two records were broken in the past two days. Sunday’s 69 degrees broke a 1927 record, while Monday’s 77 degrees broke a 1903 record.
25 years ago
March 20, 1997: A female St. Lawrence Central High School student who wanted to play ice hockey with the boy’s varsity team is filing a gender-discrimination complaint with the school district. The girl’s complaint will be filed with the district, which has 14 days to reach a decision. The school district’s decision can then be appealed to the federal Office for Civil Rights, a branch of the U.S. Department of Education.
50 years ago
March 20, 1972: One of the strangest winters Northern New Yorkers can recollect became history at 7:22 this morning with the official arrival of spring. The winter of 1971-1972 will long be remembered for its weeks of snowless skies followed by a rapid series of severe storms which quickly buried the snowbelt regions under six or more feet of snow.
75 years ago
March 20, 1947: Passers-by on Main street, Ogdensburg, narrowly escaped death and injury Wednesday afternoon when a 40-foot cornice from the front of the LaVigne Laundry and Dry Cleaning establishment at 36 Main street, on the corner of Lincoln avenue, toppled a distance of about 30 feet onto the street, scattering debris and rubble throughout the area and narrowly missing a number of persons. The cornice was reported to have undergone extensive repair for weakness the previous day.
100 years ago
March 20, 1922: Nine schools in the town of Watson, Lewis county, will unite in an Arbor day celebration this year and plant 10,000 trees in a township school forest that will ultimately contain nearly 100,000 trees. The planting of the white pine and Scotch pine trees is the largest school forest project in the state.
125 years ago
March 20, 1897: There are at present 135 persons at the county house at Canton. Superintendent of the Poor H. W. Barrows says that he believes the average number of persons confined in the county house thus far this winter is below that of last winter. He does not know why this is unless it is that the winter has not been as severe as it was last.
150 years ago
March 20, 1872: Franklin D. Potter, Esq., West Turin, Lewis county, sends us a piece of cheese twenty-three years old last August. It was made about the time of his first daughter’s birth, and he then promised himself he would keep it till her marriage, which he did. It is a little dry, but is good cheese nevertheless.
The world
1760: The Great Fire of Boston destroys 349 buildings.
1815: Napoleon Bonaparte enters Paris and begins his 100-day rule.
1841: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” considered the first detective story, is published.
1852: Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is published.
1918: The Bolsheviks of the Soviet Union ask for American aid to rebuild their army.
1976: Patty Hearst is convicted of armed robbery.
1982: U.S. scientists return from Antarctica with the first land mammal fossils found there.
1987: The United State approves AZT, a drug that is proven to slow the progress of AIDS.
