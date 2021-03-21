The north
10 years ago
March 21, 2011: The Watertown City Council on Monday night informally agreed to sell nearly 6 acres off outer Washington Street that Samaritan Medical Center plans to use for the 288-bed assisted-living facility it wants to build to replace Mercy Care Center when it closes in 2012. If the deal proceeds, Samaritan would pay the city $54,150 for the landlocked parcel behind Samaritan Medical Plaza, 1575 Washington St. Council members are expected to approve the land sale at the April 4 meeting.
25 years ago
March 21, 1996: Gouverneur Junior/Senior High School was evacuated Thursday morning after approximately 15 students became light-headed and ill from a foul smell. The noxious fumes that spread through the building were traced to burnt oil from an outboard motor that was being worked on in a technology shop, said Superintendent Gary J. Buehler. Five students were taken by the Gouverneur Rescue Squad to Edward John Noble Hospital, where they were treated and released.
50 years ago
March 21, 1971: Encountering the worst Lake Ontario ice conditions “I have seen since the Seaway opened in 1959,” Douglas Creaser, captain of the Canadian ice breaker Simcoe, said today he was stalled was stalled by the heavy ice fields and forced to backtrack down the south channel of the St. Lawrence river and seek an alternate route to the vicinity of Kingston, Ont.
75 years ago
March 21, 1946: People in Theresa are sure spring has arrived. On Monday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Winfield Kelsey heard frogs calling as they sat on their farm home on Cheeseman Hill. It is one of the early dates for frogs to sing that local people remember.
100 years ago
March 21, 1921: Men who served in the Canadian forces during the world war are to meet at the corner of Arsenal and Arcade streets at 7:45 this evening to go in a body to a hall where plans will be made for the forming of a Jefferson county branch of the Canadian War Veterans’ Association.
125 years ago
March 21, 1896: The Times today begins the publication of a series of special articles from the pen of Dr. A. E. Brainard, who has for some time been an occasional contributor of very interesting and timely articles on astronomical subjects. Dr. Brainard’s observatory and excellent telescope at his farm home above Burrs Mills are well known to a considerable number of people in this section.
150 years ago
March 21, 1871: A little row took place at the Woodruff House on Sunday evening last, in which there was great deal of noise manifest, and in which several young men of doubtful character took part. It was quite successful. The wounded were taken up tenderly and ‘treated’ with care (osone.)
The world
1617: Pocahontas (Rebecca Rolfe) dies of either small pox or pneumonia while in England with her husband, John Rolfe.
1788: Almost the entire city of New Orleans, La., is destroyed by fire.
1806: Lewis and Clark begin their trip home after an 8,000 mile trek of the Mississippi basin and the Pacific Coast.
1865: The Battle of Bentonville, N.C. ends, marking the last Confederate attempt to stop Union General William Sherman.
1906: Ohio passes a law that prohibits hazing by fraternities.
1910: The U.S. Senate grants ex-President Teddy Roosevelt an annual pension of $10,000.
1928: President Calvin Coolidge presents the Congressional Medal of Honor to Charles Lindbergh, a captain in the US Army Air Corps Reserve, for making the first solo trans-Atlantic flight. On June 11, 1927, Lindbergh had received the first Distinguished Flying Cross ever awarded.
1939: Singer Kate Smith records “God Bless America” for Victor Records.
1963: Alcatraz Island, the federal penitentiary in San Francisco Bay, Calif., closes.
1965: The United States launches Ranger 9, last in a series of unmanned lunar explorations.
1971: Two U.S. platoons in Vietnam refuse their orders to advance.
1975: As North Vietnamese forces advance, Hue and other northern towns in South Vietnam are evacuated.
1980: President Jimmy Carter announces to the U.S. Olympic Team that they will not participate in the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow as a boycott against Soviet intervention in Afghanistan.
1984: A Soviet submarine crashes into the USS Kitty Hawk off the coast of Japan.
