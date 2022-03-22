Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 22, 2012: After months of discussion, the Carthage village Board of Trustees has dismissed the proposed law to ban dogs from the Carthage Farmers Market and other public places. The issue was revisited when Watertown enacted a ban following a dog attack in August on a toddler at the market on Washington Street in the city. The Carthage ban would have included the playground at Carthage Park, Turning Point Park and public events such as firework displays and parades.
25 years ago
March 22, 1997: After 28 years with Jreck Subs, one of the company’s first employees and a showcase store owner has severed his ties with the chain. This month, Charles W. Leonard changed his Jreck shops at 969 Arsenal St. and in Ogdensburg to Smiley’s shops. Mr. Leonard said he plans to add other Smiley’s shops in the north country. The Jreck chain is left with 50 stores and plans to sell franchises for new Jreck stores on Arsenal Street and in Ogdensburg.
50 years ago
March 22, 1972: The City Council Monday night decided to panel three of four walls in City Court because there is too much light for justice to proceed efficiently. “Because of the plexiglass-type ceiling in the court room,” Mayor Theodore Rand said, “on a clear day it is hard to see.” Out of context this might sound a bit unclear, but City Judge George J. Inglehart informed the council that paneling would reduce the glare.
75 years ago
March 22, 1947: Fairground Roller Skating Rink is open for the season. Good skates, floor and music. O, Yes, Jack will play all the latest music on the Hammond organ. Big dance Sat. night.
100 years ago
March 22, 1922: Chief of Police E.J. Singleton announced today that the ordinance prohibiting roller skating on the sidewalks in the business section of the city is being enforced, and that all children detected skating on the walks will be ordered to remove their skates immediately. Police have been besieged with telephone calls from proprietors of basement stores in Public Square complaining of the annoyance caused by children skating on the pavement overhead.
125 years ago
March 22, 1897: The cars now in the street car company’s barn are being overhauled and all the cars will be put into prime condition for the summer campaign, as three more cars are run then than at other times.
150 years ago
March 22, 1872: About 10 o’clock last evening, the water pipes about the city refused to “perform,” and the condition of things remains much the same up to the time of writing (noon). The “cause of this rash act” is a mystery, and the officers of the “Water Commissioners Bureau” seem to be as puzzled about it as any body else.
The world
1630: The first legislation prohibiting gambling is enacted in Boston.
1664: Charles II gives large tracts of land from west of the Connecticut River to the east of Delaware Bay in North America to his brother James, the Duke of York.
1719: Frederick William abolishes serfdom on crown property in Prussia.
1765: The Stamp Act is passed, the first direct British tax on the American colonists.
1775: British statesman Edmund Burke makes a speech in the House of Commons, urging the government to adopt a policy of reconciliation with America.
1790: Thomas Jefferson becomes the first U.S. Secretary of State.
1794: Congress passes laws prohibiting slave trade with foreign countries although slavery remains legal in the United States.
1834: Horace Greeley publishes New Yorker, a weekly literary and news magazine and forerunner of Harold Ross’ more successful The New Yorker.
1901: Japan proclaims that it is determined to keep Russia from encroaching on Korea.
1904: The first color photograph is published in the London Daily Illustrated Mirror.
1907: Russians troops complete the evacuation of Manchuria in the face of advancing Japanese forces.
1915: A German Zepplin makes a night raid on Paris railway stations.
1919: The first international airline service is inaugurated on a weekly schedule between Paris and Brussels.
1933: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill legalizing the sale and possession of beer and wine.
1935: Persia is renamed Iran.
1946: First U.S. built rocket to leave the Earth’s atmosphere reaches a 50-mile height.
1948: The United States announces a land reform plan for Korea.
1954: The London gold market reopens for the first time since 1939.
1968: President Lyndon Johnson names General William Westmoreland as Army Chief of Staff.
1972: The U.S. Senate passes the Equal Rights Amendment. The amendment fails to achieve ratification.
1974: The Viet Cong propose a new truce with the United States and South Vietnam, which includes general elections.
1990: A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, finds Captain Hazelwood not guilty in the Valdez oil spill.
