Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 24, 2012: According to officials with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, campsites are filling up early this year, especially in the Thousand Islands region. Kevin A. Kieff, regional director for the state parks office said he believes the “easy winter” got people thinking about summer early this year. Also, he said, when gas prices are high and the economy is struggling, people tend to stay closer to home and vacation at state parks.
25 years ago
March 24, 1997: A graduate of St. Lawrence University may figure prominently in an investigation of possible drinking-water pollution on Long Island. U.S. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is chairman of a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee which will look into charges that radioactive material had been allowed to accumulate in a water collection tank in the ground for six years. Sen. Collins, who was elected last fall, graduated from St. Lawrence in 1975.
50 years ago
March 24, 1972: The new Muscular Dystrophy Clinic at Mercy Hospital began its first session Wednesday. This clinic is the 98th for Muscular Dystrophy. During the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon on WWNY-TV, $87,006 last Labor day weekend was collected. The clinic will provide free clinical services to those affected by muscular dystrophy and related neuro-muscular diseases, residing in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis Counties.
75 years ago
March 24, 1947: Declaring that a state of emergency exists in regard to the supply of farm labor in Lewis county, the farm bureau executive committee has adopted a plan under which the school students will be excused from classes to do farm chores. The state of emergency will end July 1, after which time school-age boys and girls will be on vacation and available for the work.
100 years ago
March 24, 1922: Vehement denials as to the existence of a ghost in the three story block in State street, Lowville, were made today in a letter received by The Times from Mr. and Mrs. Adam House, owners of the block. According to the report current in Lowville, strange patterings had been heard at night on the third floor of the block.
125 years ago
March 24, 1897: Landlord Charles W. Crossmon, of Alexandria Bay, is just as busy now as he will be in August, when his big hotel is crowded with guests. He devotes weeks and months to the preparations, and having grown up in the business, knows all about what will be needed at the Crossmon in July and August and is able to provide for every emergency.
150 years ago
March 24, 1872: The Steam Gong will be blown to-night at 6 o’clock to try the changes that have been made on it — so don’t be alarmed.
The world
1663: Charles II of England awards land known as Carolina in North America to eight members of the nobility who assisted in his restoration.
1664: In London, Roger Williams is granted a charter to colonize Rhode Island.
1720: The banking houses of Paris close in the wake of financial crisis.
1721: In Germany, the supremely talented Johann Sebastian Bach publishes the Six Brandenburg Concertos.
1765: Britain passes the Quartering Act, requiring the colonies to house 10,000 British troops in public and private buildings.
1862: Abolitionist Wendell Phillips speaks to a crowd about emancipation in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is pelted by eggs.
1900: Mayor Van Wyck of New York breaks ground for the New York subway tunnel that will link Manhattan and Brooklyn.
1938: The United States asks that all powers help refugees fleeing from the Nazis.
1944: The Gestapo rounds up innocent Italians in Rome and shoots them to death in reprisal for a bomb attack that killed 33 German policemen.
1947: Congress proposes limiting the United States presidency to two terms.
1958: Elvis Presley trades in his guitar for a rifle and Army fatigues.
1965: The Freedom Marchers, citizens for civil rights, reach Montgomery, Ala.
1967: Viet Cong ambush a truck convoy in South Vietnam damaging 82 of the 121 trucks.
1972: Great Britain imposes direct rule over Northern Ireland.
1985: Thousands demonstrate in Madrid against the NATO presence in Spain.
1989: The Exxon Valdez oil tanker spills 240,000 barrels of oil in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.
1999: NATO planes, including stealth aircraft, attack Serbian forces in Kosovo.
