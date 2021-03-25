Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 25, 2011: Nerds by the hundred will descend on SUNY Potsdam this weekend. In a self-titled “celebration of nerdiness,” the college’s gaming club will host its first gaming convention, Bear-Con. The group will have dozens of events beginning this evening. The gaming club decided to host Bear-Con after making its annual pilgrimage to SUNY Stony Brook’s I-Con.
25 years ago
March 25, 1996: Two new green highway signs mark 12 miles of state Route 37 near Massena as aluminum country. The signs at the border of Franklin and St. Lawrence counties and at Routes 56 and 37 designate the stretch of road as the Aluminum Workers Memorial Highway. The official designation was approved in the state Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.
50 years ago
March 25, 1971: City officials were among those present to watch the raising of the Greek flag late this morning in front of the municipal building. The occasion was the 150th anniversary of Greek Independence. Also participating were four Greek children dressed in native costume. Mayor Theodore Rand closed with tribute to the Greek people and a wish for continued good relations with them.
75 years ago
March 25, 1946: The 17-year-old French war bride of a Watertown soldier — the first war wife to arrive in northern New York from France — reached the city today. She is Mrs. Janine Piris LaMora of Paris, who arrived with her 13-months-old son, Donald. Her husband is Clarence F. LaMora, 24.
100 years ago
March 25, 1921: Health Officer John W. Benton stated yesterday that Ogdensburg was now entirely free of typhoid fever. The disease first made its appearance early in January and a dozen or more persons became ill. These were the first cases of typhoid to develop there since the filtration plant was opened ten years ago. Recently, the board of health suggested that all milk be pasteurized as a further safeguard against a recurrence of trouble.
125 years ago
March 25, 1896: The Watertown City conservatory, Greene & Underhill, proprietors, has made more provision than ever before for Easter supplies of flowers. Of roses alone they have on hand one to two thousand. They could pick any day from one to two thousand carnations and violets. They will have from 1,000 to 2,000 Easter lily pots in bloom for the Easter trade.
150 years ago
March 25, 1871: We are indebted to Messrs. Briggs and Brother, Rochester, for their Floral Catalogue, which should be in the hands of all florists and gardeners. It is beautifully printed on tinted paper, containing hundreds of wood cuts, illustrating choice varieties of flowers, and will be a great assistance to gardeners and others in making selections of vegetables and flowers.
The world
1911: A fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company, a sweatshop in New York City, claims the lives of 146 workers.
1931: Fifty people are killed in riots that break out in India. Mahatma Gandhi was one of many people assaulted.
1940: The United States agrees to give Britain and France access to all American warplanes.
1941: Yugoslavia joins the Axis powers.
1953: The USS Missouri fires on targets at Kojo, North Korea, the last time her guns fire until the Persian Gulf War of 1992.
1954: RCA manufactures its first color TV set and begins mass production.
1957: The European Common Market Treaty is signed in Rome. The goal is to create a common market for all products—especially coal and steel.
1965: Martin Luther King Jr. leads a group of 25,000 to the state capital in Montgomery, Ala.
1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono stage a bed-in for peace in Amsterdam.
1970: The Concorde makes its first supersonic flight.
1975: Hue is lost and Da Nang is endangered by North Vietnamese forces. The United States orders a refugee airlift to remove those in danger.
1981: The U.S. Embassy in San Salvador is damaged when gunmen attack, firing rocket propelled grenades and machine guns.
1986: President Ronald Reagan orders emergency aid for the Honduran army. U.S. helicopters take Honduran troops to the Nicaraguan border.
