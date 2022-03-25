Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 25, 2012: The community health center at Madison Barracks will close May 2. Carthage Area Hospital officials confirmed Friday that patients who use the Sackets Harbor Community Health Center will have to have their medical records transferred to the hospital’s outreach clinic in Adams or to another provider. The hospital is evaluating all of its operations to see where they can be made more efficient. It also recently relinquished control of its Harrisville clinic, which Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, is taking over.
25 years ago
March 25, 1997: Community Bank has agreed to buy all nine Fleet Bank branches in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as a part of a 12-branch deal that includes deposits of $183 million. The proposed Community Bank transaction and a separate deal involving six other Fleet Bank branches would end Fleet’s presence in Northern New York. The 68 Fleet employees at the 12 branches will be hired by Community Bank at the closing of the deal.
50 years ago
March 25, 1972: Grant Plaza Associates has purchased about 18 acres of property on outer Market Street, Potsdam, from Leslie Clarkson for $173,000. Grants plan a shopping complex in which they will be the prime tenant, occupying a space in excess of 50,000 square feet. A supermarket will fill 20,000 square feet and a drug store, 15,000.
75 years ago
March 25, 1947: That natural ice harvested from the St. Lawrence will be a thing of the past in local refrigerators was indicated in Alexandria Bay by the announcement that an artificial ice concern has purchased the Parker ice houses and business interests there. The sale marks the passing of the last of the natural ice concerns which conducted large scale ice harvests on the St. Lawrence river.
100 years ago
March 25, 1922: Stockings designed especially for those who like ’em rolled down, have made their appearance here and it probably will prove most popular with an element of the young women of Watertown, for the new stockings eliminate the possibilities of the catastrophe of the rolled stockings slipping down to the ankle. The stockings are designed with an elastic band woven into the top.
125 years ago
March 25, 1897: The president of the village of Carthage is out with a proclamation in regard to corner loafers. He will receive the thanks of the entire population of ladies if he will abolish these nuisances. The loafers have been occupying the street corners, trading horses and watches for some time. They were disgusting in their personality and language.
150 years ago
March 25, 1872: The Black River road has not been so badly blockaded before in sixteen years, when the snow drifts between Utica and Boonville kept it closed for thirteen days.
The world
1911: A fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company, a sweatshop in New York City, claims the lives of 146 workers.
1931: Fifty people are killed in riots that break out in India. Mahatma Gandhi was one of many people assaulted.
1940: The United States agrees to give Britain and France access to all American warplanes.
1953: The USS Missouri fires on targets at Kojo, North Korea, the last time her guns fire until the Persian Gulf War of 1992.
1954: RCA manufactures its first color TV set and begins mass production.
1965: Martin Luther King Jr. leads a group of 25,000 to the state capital in Montgomery, Ala.
1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono stage a bed-in for peace in Amsterdam.
1970: The Concorde makes its first supersonic flight.
1981: The U.S. Embassy in San Salvador is damaged when gunmen attack, firing rocket propelled grenades and machine guns.
1986: President Ronald Reagan orders emergency aid for the Honduran army. U.S. helicopters take Honduran troops to the Nicaraguan border.
