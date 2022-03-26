Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 26, 2012: Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns announced Friday that his department has signed on with the A Child Is Missing Alert Program, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with no cost to the county or to participants. The nonprofit service is building a nationwide mapping system and a bank of phone numbers that can be used for regional alerts when a person is missing. While missing children are the program’s focus, it also can serve in efforts to locate lost Alzheimer’s patients and missing people who are mentally or physically challenged.
25 years ago
March 26, 1997: Replacing two aging elementary schools in Cape Vincent and Clayton with a new one or renovating the existing buildings will be studied by the Thousand Islands Central School District board, the superintendent said today. A public meeting was held Tuesday to test the waters before moving ahead with a possible building project to address the need for structural upgrades and improved access to technology at Cape Vincent Elementary and Guardino Elementary schools.
50 years ago
March 26, 1972: Due to the federal Emergency Employment Act of 1971 (EEA), work on the Jefferson County jail on Coffeen Street is being done at an unbelievable cost of $1,460. The job at the 61-year-old facility, which also houses the apartment of Sheriff Irving P. Angel, is being done by EEA employes of the Jefferson Count y Maintenance Department. The only cost to the county taxpayer is for materials.
75 years ago
March 26, 1947: Gale-force winds swept northern New York for the second consecutive day as the worst “spring” snowstorm ever to strike the area crippled motor transportation, caused a widespread shutdown of suburban schools and resulted in scores of accidents. From two to six inches of snow were deposited in the north during the storm which moved in Tuesday afternoon.
100 years ago
March 26, 1922: The Watertown Battery & Electric company of 1313 State street is receiving many orders for the special Exide battery designed particularly for radio work, and since the interest in radio activity is increasing through radiophone popularity, this special battery has come to the fore. The company was incorporated on March 1 of this year.
125 years ago
March 26, 1897: Work on the new steel awning for Illingworth bridge and New Bremen will probably not be completed before May 1. A ferry has been established below the bridge.
150 years ago
March 26, 1872: A new telegraph line is projected from Canton via Crary’s Mills, Colton, Parishville, Hopkinton, Nicholville, and Lawrenceville to North Lawrence.
The world
1804: The territory of New Orleans is organized in the Louisiana Purchase.
1827: German composer Ludwig Van Beethoven dies in Vienna. He had been deaf for the later part of his life, but said on his death bed “I shall hear in heaven.”
1885: Eastman Film Co. manufactures the first commercial motion picture film.
1938: Hermann Goering warns all Jews to leave Austria.
1951: The United States Air Force flag design is approved.
1953: Dr. Jonas Salk announces a new vaccine against polio.
1954: The United States sets off an H-bomb blast in the Marshall Islands, the second in four weeks.
1982: Ground is broken in Washington D.C. for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
1989: The first free elections take place in the Soviet Union. Boris Yeltsin is elected.
1992: An Indianapolis court finds heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson guilty of rape.
