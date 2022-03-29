Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 29, 2012: After nearly 20 years at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Saturday farmers market may move, organizers say, and become the first organization to use a new covered walkway in the J.B. Wise parking lot. As for the farmers market held Wednesdays along Washington Street, run by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, city officials said that market will remain at its current location, with no plans to move.
25 years ago
March 29, 1997: The city of Watertown, which still conducts some of its business on paper ledgers, is eyeing the 21st century with an integrated computer system. Every city department has some type of computer system, City Manager Jerry C. Hiller said, but few are linked, and in some instances they are not compatible with one another. For the most part, many of the city’s computer systems are outdated and will be scrapped.
50 years ago
March 29, 1972: A 10-week series of films on health, nutrition and growing up, prepared for the Office of Child Development of Health, Education and Welfare will be launched on “Captain Kangaroo” on the CBS Television Network on Monday. The program is seen on WWNY-TV, channel 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. weekdays.
75 years ago
March 29, 1947: Adirondack Trailways Lines buses remained in the garage at Malone for the second day as bus transportation in and out of Malone remained virtually tied up by the highway department restriction on load limits of vehicles. All scheduled trips between Malone and Massena, and Malone, Saranac Lake and New York City have been discontinued because of the restriction. The bus line is a principal carrier of workers to the Aluminum Company of America plant in Massena.
100 years ago
March 29, 1922: Active steps have been taken recently to bring two more industries to Canton. These will be a cutlery manufacturing works and a plant for the manufacture of patent stanchions. Edgar Bennett of Syracuse recently purchased the L. B. Storrs foundry and machine shop, situated on the island in Grasse river which is in the rear of the Dishaw foundry. It is not known when the works will be opened but the machinery is said to be on the way now.
125 years ago
March 29, 1897: It is reported as a fact that the latter part of last week there were two horses stuck so hard in the mud on one of the streets on the north side of the river that it was necessary to remove the harness from them in order to get them out, and it was on the north side of the river the steam road roller spent nearly all its time last summer.
150 years ago
March 29, 1872: Edward Norton, of Lowville, has prepared a map of John Brown’s Tract. Petitions were presented in the Senate on Monday to make a State Park of the Tract.
The world
1827: Composer Ludwig van Beethoven is buried in Vienna amidst a crowd of over 10,000 mourners.
1867: The United States purchases Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million dollars.
1886: Coca-Cola goes on sale for the first time at a drugstore in Atlanta. Its inventor, Dr. John Pemberton, claims it can cure anything from hysteria to the common cold.
1903: A regular news service begins between New York and London on Marconi’s wireless.
1952: President Harry Truman removes himself from the presidential race.
1961: The 23rd amendment, allowing residents of Washington, D.C. to vote for president, is ratified.
1962: Cuba opens the trial of the Bay of Pigs invaders.
1966: Leonid Brezhenev becomes First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party. He denounces the American policy in Vietnam and calls it one of aggression.
1967: France launches its first nuclear submarine.
1971: Lt. William L. Calley Jr. is found guilty for his actions in the My Lai massacre.
1973: The last U.S. troops withdraw from South Vietnam.
1975: Egyptian president Anwar Sadat declares that he will reopen the Suez Canal on June 5, 1975.
1976: Eight Ohio National Guardsmen are indicted for shooting four Kent State students during an anti-war protest on May 4, 1970.
1986: A court in Rome acquits six men in a plot to kill the Pope.
