Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 3, 2012: Fort Drum’s Third Brigade Combat Team will soon be heading home after having completed Operation Sledgehammer, a five-day mission to deny the Taliban ability to prepare a spring offensive that could have affected the transition between the 3rd BCT and its successor, the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. The multiunit operation in the Maiwand district of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, from Feb. 22 to 27, was the largest-ever combined operation of Regional Command South, with nearly 1,700 3rd Brigade soldiers participating.
25 years ago
March 3, 1997: Opposition is mounting to a $6.9 million renovation and expansion project at the St. Regis Falls school district, whose student population is just over 400. Most of the 300 people in the district who have signed a petition opposed to the project have expressed doubt as to whether the proposed improvements are necessary. St. Regis Falls Superintendent Ernest L. Witkowski argued many of the repairs are vital, including wiring the district to the Internet.
50 years ago
March 3, 1972: St. Lawrence University has received an autographed copy of the book “The Vantage Point: Perspectives of the Presidency, 1963-1969” by Lyndon Baines Johnson as a gift from Miss Cynthia E. Wilson, a 1962 St. Lawrence graduate. Miss Wilson served as a member of the White House staff of Mrs. Johnson.
75 years ago
March 3, 1947: A plane, en route from Rochester to Watertown, made a forced landing on a farm near Adams at 2:30 Saturday afternoon when it ran out of gasoline. The pilot came to Watertown where he borrowed skiis from George H. Markham, base operator for the Benson Flying Service, Inc. at the municipal airport. Returning to Adams, he removed his plane’s wheels and attached the skiis. He took off and landed at the local airport at 6:45 p.m.
100 years ago
March 3, 1922: Definite announcement was made last night of the completion of the new northern vaudeville circuit. The opening will take place March 6 at Carthage. The players will appear at Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena and Malone, before going to Vermont from this circuit.
125 years ago
March 3, 1897: The shipment of live stock from the Adams yards Monday consisted of 140 calves. The price paid was 5 cents per pound. Owing to the fierceness of the storm, the railroad company was unable to move them until Tuesday afternoon, 24 hours after they were loaded.
150 years ago
March 3, 1872: It is said that Lake Ontario is lower and the ice on the shore more plentiful than ever known before at this time of the year.
The world
1791: Congress passes a resolution authorizing the U.S. Mint; legislation creating the mint will be passed on Apr. 2, 1792.
1803: The first impeachment trial of a U.S. Judge, John Pickering, begins.
1817: The first commercial steamboat route from Louisville to New Orleans is opened.
1845: Florida becomes the 27th U.S. state.
1857: Under pretexts, Britain and France declare war on China.
1861: The serfs of Russia are emancipated by Alexander II as part of a program of westernization.
1863: President Abraham Lincoln signs the conscription act compelling U.S. citizens to report for duty in the Civil War or pay $300.
1877: Rutherford B. Hayes, the republican governor of Ohio is elected president, his election confirmed by an electoral commission after disputed election the previous November.
1878: Russia and the Ottomans sign the Treaty of San Stefano, granting independence to Serbia.
1905: The Russian Czar agrees to create an elected assembly.
1918: The Soviets and Germany sign a peace treaty at Brest-Litovsk depriving the Soviets of White Russia.
1919: Boeing flies the first U.S. international airmail from Vancouver, British Columbia to Seattle, Washington.
1923: The first issue of Time magazine is published. It’s editor, Henry R. Luce, is just out of Yale.
1931: President Herbert Hoover signs a bill that makes Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner,” the national anthem.
1939: In Bombay, Gandhi begins a fast to protest the state’s autocratic rule.
1940: A Nazi air raid kills 108 on a British liner in the English Channel.
1941: Moscow denounces the Axis rule in Bulgaria.
1942: The RAF raids the industrial suburbs of Paris.
1945: Finland declares war on the Axis.
1952: The U.S. Supreme Court upholds New York’s Feinberg Law banning Communist teachers in the United States.
1969: Sirhan Sirhan testifies in a court in Los Angeles that he killed Robert Kennedy.
1973: Japan discloses its first defense plan since World War II.
1999: Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky appears on national television to explain her affair with President Bill Clinton.
