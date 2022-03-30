Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 30, 2012: State Health Department Commissioner Nirav R. Shah has issued an order which bans any chemical substance that mimics the psycho-active effects of marijuana. The products have been linked to hallucinations, paranoia, seizures, increased heart rate and increased blood pressure. They have raised the interest of Fort Drum officials, who on March 8 sent letters to four area businesses that sold the products, threatening that they would be considered off-limits if they didn’t take the materials off their shelves.
25 years ago
March 30, 1997: A subcommittee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission met in Kingston, Ontario, last week to discuss the rapidly changing conditions in Lake Ontario. Less pollution and the zebra mussel are causing the upheaval of fish communities in Lake Ontario. The American eel population in Lake Ontario is at its lowest level in 20 years, while sturgeon are on the upswing and the deep-water sculpin has made the ultimate comeback — from extinction.
50 years ago
March 30, 1972: The Jefferson Community College Student Council voted Tuesday to oppose the proposed tuition increases for State University of New York students and called on Governor Rockefeller, the State Legislature and the State University of New York Board of Trustees to “work as swiftly as possible” to return to a free tuition policy in the SUNY system.
75 years ago
March 30, 1947: United States customs border patrol activities along the northern border officially ceased in the Ogdensburg district Friday evening when the doors to the local custom border patrol office were locked until such time as the patrol may be reinstated or a new department installed in the vacated offices. Nine men from the Ogdensburg office have been left unemployed as a result of the drastic cut.
100 years ago
March 30, 1922: The electric light line of the Northern New York Utilities Inc. has been extended to East Hounsfield, and farm houses along that road are being equipped with lights. The library of East Hounsfield has also been wired, at an expense of $400.
125 years ago
March 30, 1897: There are a good many evidences of spring at Cape Vincent. Storm houses are coming down, bicycles are being used and dandelions are making their appearance.
150 years ago
March 30, 1872: The village of Port Leyden, on the Utica & Black River Railroad, suffered by a destructive fire Monday night. The fire originated in a meat market, in the basement of a store owned by W. B. Sylvester. The firemen worked like brave men, as they are, and succeeded by the exertion of their best efforts in saving three dwelling houses and three barns from destruction.
The world
1858: Hyman L. Lipman of Philadelphia patents the pencil with an eraser attached on one end.
1870: President U.S. Grant signs bill readmitting Texas to the Union, the last Confederate state readmitted.
1870: The 15th amendment, guaranteeing the right to vote regardless of race, passes.
1909: The Queensboro Bridge in New York opens. It is the first double decker bridge and links Manhattan and Queens.
1916: Mexican bandit Pancho Villa kills 172 at the Guerrero garrison in Mexico.
1936: Britain announces a naval construction program of 38 warships. This is the largest construction program in 15 years.
1941: The German Afrika Korps under General Erwin Rommel begins its first offensive against British forces in Libya.
1943: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration, Oklahoma, opens on Broadway.
1944: The U.S. fleet attacks Palau, near the Philippines.
1945: The Red Army advances into Austria.
1946: The Allies seize 1,000 Nazis attempting to revive the Nazi party in Frankfurt.
1950: President Harry S Truman denounces Senator Joe McCarthy as a saboteur of U.S. foreign policy.
1957: Tunisia and Morocco sign a friendship treaty in Rabat.
1972: Hanoi launches its heaviest attack in four years, crossing the DMZ.
1975: As the North Vietnamese forces move toward Saigon, desperate South Vietnamese soldiers mob rescue jets.
1981: President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in Washington, D.C. by John W. Hinckley Jr.
