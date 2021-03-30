Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 30, 2011: A small plane en route to Potsdam crashed Saturday afternoon on County Route 24 near Irish Settlement Road in Hannawa Falls. The unidentified male pilot, who was not injured, said he was forced to land because “the engine quit.” The plane left Oswego County Airport, Fulton, about 11:15 a.m., according to Flightaware.com. The map tracking the flight shows the plane was lost to radar in the town of Pierrepont.
25 years ago
March 30, 1996: Stabilizing a fragile area of dunes will be the purpose of a tree planting at Sandy Pond Beach by the Nature Conservancy on April 9. Cuttings from the rare dune willow will be planted along a segment of the one-mile shoreline. The Sandy Pond Beach property in Oswego County is the largest undeveloped, privately owned stretch of barrier beach on the lake’s eastern shore. The conservancy paid $300,000 for the property in 1994, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to buy it from the conservancy in the near future.
50 years ago
March 30, 1971: Arson is suspected in a $300,000 fire early Sunday morning which destroyed the science building at Paul Smith’s College on lower St. Regis Lake. The fire leveled the building which housed the college’s chemistry, biology and botany laboratories, a lecture auditorium and several offices. Nothing was saved from the burning building.
75 years ago
March 30, 1946: For the second time within a few years, four sets of twins are students at the Watertown High school. About three years ago when Frances and Frederick Exley, 16, entered the high school, there were three other sets of twins at the school. The Exley twins are now seniors and since they entered the school, three more sets of twins have enrolled. Besides the Exley twins, there are the following: Margaret and Marjorie Harrienger, 15, Richard and Ray LaMark, 16, and Richard and Robert Slack, 15.
100 years ago
March 30, 1921: By a unanimous vote at the special election held at Herrings Tuesday, the taxpayers voted for the incorporation of the village. Deferiet voted on Monday in favor of incorporation. Both towns are peopled almost entirely by employees of the St. Regis Paper Co.
125 years ago
March 30, 1896: After Jan. 1, 1897, a person, in order to be licenced to teach in city schools in New York state in grades below the High school, must have had three years’ successful experience in teaching, or must have graduated from one of the Normal schools of the state of New York.
150 years ago
March 30, 1871: With the opening of spring, says the Carthage Republican, preparations are being made for the erection of many new buildings. A block of two brick stores is to be put up by H. H. Frink and M. Rugg, on State Street, also one by the Happ Brothers.
The world
1870: The 15th amendment, guaranteeing the right to vote regardless of race, passes.
1943: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration, “Oklahoma,” opens on Broadway.
1946: The Allies seize 1,000 Nazis attempting to revive the Nazi party in Frankfurt.
1950: President Harry S Truman denounces Sen. Joe McCarthy as a saboteur of U.S. foreign policy.
1981: President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in Washington, D.C. by John W. Hinckley Jr.
1987: Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” is bought for $39.85 million.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.