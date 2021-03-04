Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 4, 2011: North American Tapes LLC, Watertown, will become the first business to take advantage of Jefferson County’s Foreign Trade Zone. The zone allows delayed or reduced duty payments on foreign goods. The zone was set up in 1984, but no businesses have used it.
25 years ago
March 4, 1996: A total of $750,000 will be given to the Northern New York Community Foundation Inc. from a trust established by the late Henry A. Hudson. Judge Hudson, who died Oct. 13 at the age of 90, was a state Supreme Court judge for 25 years and Watertown mayor for four years. The gift is one of the largest that has been given to the Northern New York Community Foundation.
50 years ago
March 4, 1971: Today, the restaurant at the U.S. Capitol in Washington is serving onion soup, courtesy of the Oswego County Vegetable Growers’ Improvement Association and Rep. Robert C. McEwen, R, Ogdensburg, who drove 500 pounds of the onions there for the special promotion. What did the congressman and his aides do while driving the onions and then delivering them to the Capitol cooks? Cry a little.
75 years ago
March 4, 1946: “Vetsburg” was a thriving, settled community today. Former servicemen, now students at Cornell university, and their families began moving into the housing project over the weekend. The development includes 50 two-family dwellings. They were transferred from Massena where they once housed war workers at the Aluminum Company of America plant.
100 years ago
March 4, 1921: Four of the five girls who went on strike at the Watertown Silk company plant in North Hamilton street Tuesday returned to work this morning. The girls walked out of the plant, it was stated, because of the failure of the management to pay them piece work rates as they had expected. No reason for barring the fifth girl was given out, but it is thought that it was she who influenced the others to leave their places in the factory.
125 years ago
March 4, 1896: If there is any one in Watertown who has not had the grippe, the chances are 2 to 1 that he or she will not escape it, for the town is now filled with influenza-suffering patients. There are at least 300 cases under the care of physicians, and there are as many more people who would never call a doctor for the grippe.
150 years ago
March 4, 1871: Lowville does not look like the village of six years ago. Taking a ‘bird’s eye view’ as we passed through in a snow storm, we were very agreeably surprised at the size and beauty of the Lamphire House, Howell’s Hotel and many costly dwellings, that had ‘gone up.’
The world
1152: Frederick Barbarossa is chosen as emperor and unites the two factions, which emerged in Germany after the death of Henry V.
1461: Henry VI is deposed and the Duke of York is proclaimed King Edward IV.
1634: Samuel Cole opens the first tavern in Boston, Massachusetts.
1766: The British Parliament repeals the Stamp Act, the cause of bitter and violent opposition in the colonies
1789: The first Congress of the United States meets in New York and declares that the Constitution is in effect.
1791: Vermont is admitted as the 14th state. It is the first addition to the original 13 colonies.
1793: George Washington is inaugurated as President for the second time.
1797: Vice-President John Adams, elected President on December 7, to replace George Washington, is sworn in.
1801: Thomas Jefferson becomes the first President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.
1813: The Russians fighting against Napoleon reach Berlin. The French garrison evacuates the city without a fight.
1861: The Confederate States of America adopt the “Stars and Bars” flag.
1877: The Russian Imperial Ballet stages the first performance of “Swan Lake” in Moscow.
1901: William McKinley is inaugurated president for the second time. Theodore Roosevelt is inaugurated as vice president.
1904: Russian troops begin to retreat toward the Manchurian border as 100,000 Japanese advance in Korea.
1908: The New York board of education bans the act of whipping students in school.
1912: The French council of war unanimously votes a mandatory three-year military service.
1914: Doctor Fillatre of Paris, France successfully separates Siamese twins.
1921: Warren G. Harding is sworn in as America’s 29th President.
1933: Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated to his first term as president in Washington, D.C.
1944: Berlin is bombed by the American forces for the first time.
1952: North Korea accuses the United nations of using germ warfare.
1963: Six people get the death sentence in Paris plotting to kill President Charles de Gaulle.
1970: Fifty-seven people are killed as the French submarine Eurydice sinks in the Mediterranean Sea.
1975: Queen Elizabeth II knights Charlie Chaplin.
1987: President Reagan takes full responsibility for the Iran-Contra affair in a national address.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.