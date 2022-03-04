Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 4, 2012: Nearly a dozen competitors braved the elements Saturday for the first St. Lawrence Valley Primitive Snowshoe Biathlon, behind the Massena Rod and Gun Club, 155 Patterson Road. Hosted by a pair of Ogdensburg historical groups, Forsyth’s Rifles Inc. and the Fort La Presentation Association, the event featured 10 participants from New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. While primitive biathlons have been popular in the Northeast for years, this was the first race of its kind in the north country.
25 years ago
March 4, 1997: County fire officials closed Route 37 this morning north of Theresa and evacuated homes and a business within a half-mile radius of an accident in which spilled battery acid apparently was giving off diluted sulfuric acid fumes. A tractor-trailer carrying a load of car batteries overturned off the road near Route 37 Building Supply, north of the Simpson Road intersection. The truck driver, suffering acid burns, was taken by Redwood Ambulance to Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.
50 years ago
March 4, 1972: Lisbon Central School has suspended extra-curricular activities. The board took action because of a reported drinking incident at a basketball game. Suspended activities are interscholastic sports, the athletic banquet, all school dances, all trips not directly relating to the curriculum, the senior play and banquet, and the junior and senior proms.
75 years ago
March 4, 1947: Watertown residents, virtually isolated by one of the worst snow storms in history, today faced serious food shortages as transportation was disastrously tied up and local residents again bent to the back-breaking task of removing the third consecutive day’s accumulation of wind-driven snow.
100 years ago
March 4, 1922: A large number of Canton women joined the newly organized St. Lawrence county home bureau at the meeting held in Grange hall yesterday afternoon. Miss Jennie Jones returned to Ithaca last night after giving a large number of lectures on the work throughout St. Lawrence County during the week.
125 years ago
March 4, 1897: Maj. James Dolan stood in his office door this noon, holding his watch in one hand and an American flag in the other. As the hands of the time-piece touched the mark of 12, he fastened the flag to a staff on the arcade balcony and let it float above the heads of the small audience assembled below, and said: “McKinley is president now.”
150 years ago
March 4, 1872: There is no immediate cause for alarm in this city from small pox, but the disease is epidemic throughout the whole country. Dr. Hannahs hands us the following: “As health officer, I will vaccinate the poor free of charge, at my office from one to two p.m. I believe it the only effectual mode of preventing the disease.”
The world
1634: Samuel Cole opens the first tavern in Boston, Massachusetts.
1766: The British Parliament repeals the Stamp Act, the cause of bitter and violent opposition in the colonies
1789: The first Congress of the United States meets in New York and declares that the Constitution is in effect.
1791: Vermont is admitted as the 14th state. It is the first addition to the original 13 colonies.
1793: George Washington is inaugurated as President for the second time.
1797: Vice-President John Adams, elected President on December 7, to replace George Washington, is sworn in.
1801: Thomas Jefferson becomes the first President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.
1813: The Russians fighting against Napoleon reach Berlin. The French garrison evacuates the city without a fight.
1861: The Confederate States of America adopt the “Stars and Bars” flag.
1877: The Russian Imperial Ballet stages the first performance of “Swan Lake” in Moscow.
1901: William McKinley is inaugurated president for the second time. Theodore Roosevelt is inaugurated as vice president.
1904: Russian troops begin to retreat toward the Manchurian border as 100,000 Japanese advance in Korea.
1908: The New York board of education bans the act of whipping students in school.
1912: The French council of war unanimously votes a mandatory three-year military service.
1914: Doctor Fillatre of Paris, France successfully separates Siamese twins.
1921: Warren G. Harding is sworn in as America’s 29th President.
1933: Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated to his first term as president in Washington, D.C.
1944: Berlin is bombed by the American forces for the first time.
1952: North Korea accuses the United nations of using germ warfare.
1963: Six people get the death sentence in Paris plotting to kill President Charles de Gaulle.
1970: Fifty-seven people are killed as the French submarine Eurydice sinks in the Mediterranean Sea.
1975: Queen Elizabeth II knights Charlie Chaplin.
1987: President Reagan takes full responsibility for the Iran-Contra affair in a national address.
