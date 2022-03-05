Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 5, 2012: The Lowville Town Hall Theater will soon offer moviegoers improved visual and sound quality through a new digital projection system. The Shady Avenue theater last week completed a conversion from 35mm film to full digital cinema, featuring full surround sound and capability of showing 3-D movies. With 35mm film due to be discontinued in September 2013, the theater began preparing for digital conversion in 2011.
25 years ago
March 5, 1997: New Jefferson County Public Health Service offices won’t have a smoking room or $60,000 worth of furniture. Legislators on Tuesday appropriated $120,000 more to renovate the former Meade Street School, moving the $870,000 project ahead after a nine-month delay. Legislators eliminated a smoking room from renovation plans and cut $30,000 in planned furniture purchases in exchange for the necessary votes.
50 years ago
March 5, 1972: An early morning fire today at Camp Drum Military Hospital caused more than $100,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported in the blaze that took more than three hours to bring under control. Aside from all the automatic and manual X-ray equipment, two complete operating rooms and all the equipment were destroyed.
75 years ago
March 5, 1947: Watertown residents made a total of 228,122 telephone calls Monday and Tuesday as heavy snows all but isolated the city and snarled local traffic. Operators were heavily taxed to handle the spurt in traffic, as local switchboard facilities are inadequate for such volume. Nevertheless, delays in service were not appreciable, due to the skill of the operators.
100 years ago
March 5, 1922: Local telephone subscribers of the New York Telephone Company will receive a reduction of from 19 to 26 cents per month on their telephone bills as a result of a ruling handed down late Friday by the public service commission ordering the corporation to reduce what has been termed the exorbitant rates charged by the telephone company.
125 years ago
March 5, 1897: Sidewalk Inspector Baker states that people are doing nobly in keeping their walks cleaned, and especially sanding them when occasion requires. From all reports, the city of Watertown has the best kept walks of any city in this section at the present time.
150 years ago
March 5, 1872: The telegraph says “at Poughkeepsie the thermometer is 3 below zero, and weather intensely cold.” It is only 27 degrees colder than that in Watertown, and not worth telegraphing at that. Give us twenty-four hours notice and we can go four better. The warm hearted Poughkeepsie people have our sympathy, but they can’t have our thermometer.
The world
1624: Class-based legislation is passed in the colony of Virginia, exempting the upper class from punishment by whipping.
1933: Hitler and Nationalist allies win the Reichstag majority. It will be the last free election in Germany until after World War II.
1933: Newly inaugurated President Franklin D. Roosevelt halts the trading of gold and declares a bank holiday.
1956: The U.S. Supreme Court affirms the ban on segregation in public schools in Brown vs. Board of Education.
1984: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that cities have the right to display the Nativity scene as part of their Christmas display.
