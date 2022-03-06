The north
10 years ago
March 6, 2012: Watertown City Council members are all on board in trying to lure the Thousand Islands Privateers to play at the municipal ice arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. City Manager Mary Corriveau will start formal discussions with the owner of the Privateers to see if a deal can be reached for the Federal Hockey League team to play at the fairgrounds next season. The Privateers announced two weeks ago that the team may move from the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center in Alexandria Bay because the Center is experiencing financial problems.
25 years ago
March 6, 1997: The Thompson Park Zoo is one step closer to putting a poisonous rattlesnake on public display, thanks to some help from the Samaritan Medical Center. The snake, removed from the home of a Fort Drum soldier last month in a bizarre criminal case, was given to the Thompson Park Zoo. The zoo has a permit that allows it to house the reptiles, but was required to set up a protocol in case someone were bitten, including having antivenin stocked at a nearby hospital.
50 years ago
March 6, 1972: A multi-million dollar development is planned for a 24,300 acre tract of land in the towns of Clare and Colton. Horizon Corp., a Tucson, Ariz.-based enterprise specializing in large scale acquisition of unimproved lands for resale and development, intends to exercise its option on the land, presently owned by the Northern Lumber Company of Poland, N.Y. The reported purchase price is $2.3 million.
75 years ago
March 6, 1947: Practically every man in the hamlet of South Colton turned out Wednesday with shovels to open the one mile of road blocked with snow to enable James Guiney, who was thought to be seriously ill, to be taken to the Potsdam hospital. More than 40 men with shovels worked ahead of the snowplow and the road was opened in about one and one-half hours.
100 years ago
March 6, 1922: John Muller, owner of the milk station which recently burned in Mannsville, will rebuild as soon as arrangements can be made. For the present, the farmers are drawing their milk to Lacona and Pierrepont Manor.
125 years ago
March 6, 1897: Carthage presents an animated appearance nowadays. What with Maxwell & Yousey’s new mill and with the getting ready of the new tissue paper mill, things look the reverse of dead in that bustling village.
150 years ago
March 6, 1872: The Very Rev. Edgar P. Wadhams, Vicar General of the Diocese of Albany, has been appointed Bishop, with his See at Ogdensburg. His ordination as Bishop will take place about the third Sunday after Easter. The new Diocese will comprise the counties of St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Franklin, and Essex.
The world
1820: The Missouri Compromise is enacted by Congress and signed by President James Monroe, providing for the admission of Missouri into the Union as a slave state, but prohibits slavery in the rest of the northern Louisiana Purchase territory.
1836: After fighting for 13 days, the Alamo falls.
1857: The Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision holds that blacks cannot be citizens.
1860: While campaigning for the presidency, Abraham Lincoln makes a speech defending the right to strike.
1884: Over 100 suffragists, led by Susan B. Anthony, present President Chester A. Arthur with a demand that he voice support for female suffrage.
1888: Louisa May Alcott dies just hours after the burial of her father.
1899: Aspirin is patented following Felix Hoffman’s discoveries about the properties of acetylsalicylic acid.
1901: A would-be assassin tries to kill Wilhelm II of Germany in Bremen.
1914: German Prince Wilhelm de Wied is crowned as King of Albania.
1916: The Allies recapture Fort Douaumont in France during the Battle of Verdun.
1928: A Communist attack on Beijing results in 3,000 dead and 50,000 fleeing to Swatow.
1939: In Spain, Jose Miaja takes over Madrid government after a military coup and vows to seek “peace with honor.”
1943: British RAF fliers bomb Essen and the Krupp arms works in the Ruhr, Germany.
1945: Cologne, Germany, falls to General Courtney Hodges’ First Army.
1947: Winston Churchill opposes the withdrawal of troops from India.
1948: During talks in Berlin, the Western powers agree to internationalize the Ruhr region.
1953: Upon Josef Stalin’s death, Georgi Malenkov is named Soviet premier.
1960: The Swiss grant women the right to vote in municipal elections.
1965: The United States announces that it will send 3,500 troops to Vietnam.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson announces his plan to establish a draft lottery.
1973: President Richard Nixon imposes price controls on oil and gas.
1975: Iran and Iraq announce that they have settled the border dispute.
1980: Islamic militants in Tehran say that they will turn over the American hostages to the Revolutionary Council.
1981: President Reagan announces plans to cut 37,000 federal jobs.
1987: The British ferry Herald of Free Enterprise capsizes in the Channel off the coast of Belgium. At least 26 are dead.
