Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 8, 2012: An explosion at the New York Power Authority’s St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena sent a fireball into the air Saturday afternoon. NYPA Regional Manager Richard Turner said a “catastrophic failure” involving a circuit breaker at a switch yard caused the fire shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. There were no injuries resulting from the explosion and the circuit breaker did not seep oil into the river, Mr. Turner said.
25 years ago
March 8, 1997: The snowstorm that hit the north country this week is good news for cross-country skiers. The Thompson Park ski trails will be groomed for weekend use, according to officials of the Thompson Park Conservancy. The 3 to 4 miles of trails were officially dedicated last month. The Development Authority of the North Country agreed to provide grooming for the trails that cover part of the park and the Watertown Golf Club.
50 years ago
March 8, 1972: A snowmobile ordinance was passed by the Carthage village board Monday night The ordinance calls for a 15 mph speed limit on village streets, the prohibition of the vehicle on the streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and an age limit of 16 for those driving machines within the village limits, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
75 years ago
March 8, 1947: Wisconsin has plenty of snow, but nothing like this. Four Wausau, Wis., officials, here to take back a $34,000 Sicard rotary plowing unit, left this afternoon on their return trip. They said that they had never seen as much snow as they encountered in upstate New York since Sunday.
100 years ago
March 8, 1922: There are more than 3,000 cases of grip and hard colds in Watertown today, it is estimated and the forces of many manufacturing establishments and offices are seriously handicapped through employes being forced to remain at home because of such illness. It is believed that there are more persons ill of colds in the city at present than at any time since the influenza epidemic.
125 years ago
March 8, 1897: The public school library in the opera house has been closed and will not be reopened until it is established in its new home in the City hall building, in one of the rooms set apart for the use of the board of education. When the library is reopened, a considerable number of new books will be on the shelves.
150 years ago
March 8, 1872: Mr. Robert Sixbury, of the town of Leray, this day reaches the one hundred and eighth anniversary of his birthday. He has camped out more nights in the North Woods, and killed more deer than any other man in the State, and to-day his sight is as clear, and aim as sure as any man of half his age. And “Sixbury Lake,” in Brown’s Tract, is still the favorite resort for hunting and fishing of his descendants of the fourth and fifth generation.
The world
1618: Johannes Kepler discovers the third Law of Planetary Motion.
1790: George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address.
1855: The first train crosses Niagara Falls on a suspension bridge.
1880: President Rutherford B. Hayes declares that the United States will have jurisdiction over any canal built across the Isthmus of Panama.
1908: The House of Commons, London, turns down the women’s suffrage bill.
1910: Baroness de Laroche becomes the first woman to obtain a pilot’s license in France.
1921: Spanish Premier Eduardo Dato is assassinated while leaving Parliament in Madrid.
1941: Martial law is proclaimed in Holland in order to extinguish any anti-Nazi protests.
1942: Japanese troops capture Rangoon, Burma.
1943: Japanese forces attack American troops on Hill 700 in Bougainville. The battle will last five days.
1945: Phyllis Mae Daley receives a commission in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. She will become the first African-American nurse to serve duty in World War II.
1948: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that religious instruction in public schools is unconstitutional.
1954: France and Vietnam open talks in Paris on a treaty to form the state of Indochina.
1961: Max Conrad circles the globe in a record time of eight days, 18 hours and 49 minutes in Piper Aztec.
1965: More than 4,000 Marines land at Da Nang in South Vietnam and become the first U.S. combat troops in Vietnam.
1966: Australia announces that it will triple the number of troops in Vietnam.
1970: The Nixon administration discloses the deaths of 27 Americans in Laos.
1973: Two bombs explode near Trafalgar Square in Great Britain injuring 234 people.
1982: The United States accuses the Soviets of killing 3,000 Afghans with poison gas.
1985: Thomas Creighton dies after having three heart transplants in a 46-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.