The north
10 years ago
May 1, 2012: The Burger King restaurant at 339 State St. is undergoing a $500,000 makeover as workers are busy rehabilitating the building from top to bottom. Slated to be completed by May 22, the project is part of a regional plan by owner Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., Syracuse, which announced a deal last month to purchase 278 restaurants from the chain — roughly doubling the 297 it already owns across the Midwest — and remodel about 450 restaurants over the next three and a half years. The $15.8 million deal will make Carrols the most prominent franchisee of Burger King in the country.
25 years ago
May 1, 1997: A Marcellus group is seriously eyeing Watertown’s Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds as the site for a new covered soccer arena. Watertown City Manager Jerry C. Hiller said officials of Ultimate Goal Family Indoor Sports Center have told him that the fairgrounds meets the group’s needs. Ultimate Goal would build the facility and enter into a long-term lease with the city for locating the building on city property.
50 years ago
May 1, 1972: Gasoline prices were reported by service station owners to be stable today, and still below the levels prior to the price war which flared in February and has simmered since. Stations report prices ranging in the mid-30’s for regular gasoline.
75 years ago
May 1, 1947: The fountain in Watertown’s Public Square is the subject of a poem, “They Have a Fountain,” which appeared in the April 23 editions of the Christian Science Monitor. The author is Allen E. Woodall. No one by that name is listed in the Watertown city directory. To read the poem, visit wdt.me/poem.
100 years ago
May 1, 1922: One hundred and seventy-two bottles of Black Horse Ale, which were seized by the authorities in a raid on a Carthage Hotel last fall, were destroyed late Saturday afternoon by a Deputy United States Commissioner from Ogdensburg. The bottles were smashed and the liquid contents poured down the sewer in the cellar of the jail.
125 years ago
May 1, 1897: The Watertown Produce Exchange opened for the season today with a good attendance of both buyers and salesmen. The market is opening very auspiciously, and with a good demand, both from exporters and home traders, the outlook is more promising than for several years.
150 years ago
May 1, 1872: J.C. Kimball has nearly completed the re-numbering of the houses in the city. People who go to sleep at one number are apt to wake up somewhere else.
The world
1486: Christopher Columbus convinces Queen Isabella to fund expedition to the West Indies.
1805: The state of Virginia passes a law requiring all freed slaves to leave the state, or risk either imprisonment or deportation.
1863: The Battle of Chancellorsville begins as Union General Joe Hooker starts his three-pronged attack against Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
1867: Reconstruction in the South begins with black voter registration.
1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes withdraws all Federal troops from the South, ending Reconstruction.
1898: The U.S. Navy under Commodore George Dewey defeats the Spanish fleet at the Battle of Manila Bay in the Philippines.
1915: The British luxury liner Lusitania leaves New York Harbor for a voyage to Europe. A week later it would be torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat.
1927: Adolf Hitler holds his first Nazi meeting in Berlin.
1931: The Empire State Building opens in New York.
1934: The Philippine legislature accepts a U.S. proposal for independence.
1937: President Franklin Roosevelt signs an act of neutrality, keeping the United States out of World War II.
1941: The film Citizen Kane—directed by and starring Orson Welles—opens in New York.
1945: Martin Bormann, private secretary to Adolf Hitler, escapes the Führerbunker as the Red Army advances on Berlin.
1948: North Korea is established.
1950: Gwendolyn Brooks becomes the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for her book of poetry called Annie Allen.
1960: Francis Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane is shot down over Russia.
1961: Fidel Castro announces there will be no more elections in Cuba.
1968: In the second day of battle, U.S. Marines, with the support of naval fire, continue their attack on a North Vietnamese Division at Dai Do.
1970: Students from Kent State University riot in downtown Kent, Ohio, in protest of the American invasion of Cambodia.
1986: The Tass News Agency reports the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.
2011: Osama Bin Laden is killed in Abbottabad Pakistan by US Navy SEALS in Operation Neptune Spear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.