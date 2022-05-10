Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 10, 2012: The U.S. Postal Service has shelved a plan to close about a dozen north country post offices and instead will cut hours at many more. The Postal Service’s original proposal, which would have saved $200 million, was met with backlash from members of Congress who represent rural areas. The wrangling comes amid dire financial times for the Postal Service, which has a $20 billion budget hole, is considering cutting Saturday service and could lay off hundreds of thousands of workers.
25 years ago
May 10, 1997: The Bradley Street railroad crossing could pose a danger to traffic and needs immediate work, a state Department of Transportation official said. DOT inspectors found that the crossing is “worn, damaged and loose” in several places. The crossing on the Syracuse-to-Montreal line is owned by Conrail, which was alerted to its condition in a message sent by facsimile machine on Monday.
50 years ago
May 10, 1972: Ogdensburg Free Academy was struck with its sixth bomb scare in three weeks Tuesday morning after a small fire was extinguished Monday night. Sawdust outside the carpentry shop on the Academy Place side of the school complex had been packed around the windowsill and set ablaze.
75 years ago
May 10, 1947: John Foster Dulles, Republican adviser on foreign affairs, and Mrs. Dulles, who have been at the Main Ducks in Lake Ontartio since last Saturday, faced a food shortage Friday when rough water made it inadvisable for power boat operation to deliver the groceries. The Dulles’ dilemma was terminated, however, when food and the afternoon Times were flown to their summer home by Richard K. Benson, flying a new amphibian.
100 years ago
May 10, 1922: The placing of ornamental trees and the establishing of a small park near the creek which flows through North Watertown cemetery were discussed by the North Watertown Rural Cemetery Association at its annual meeting Monday. The association is about to change the corporate name of the association, eliminating the word “rural” from the title. The cemetery was originally a rural cemetery for the town of Pamelia.
125 years ago
May 10, 1897: The days of the organ grinder are once more come. He arrived this morning. There is nothing objectionable about him save that his organ grinds out ditties of the vintage of the Garden of Eden.
150 years ago
May 10, 1872: The first practice of the Black River Base Ball Club took place on their grounds near High street last evening. Many of the best players in the city were present and the game was considered a very good one. There is now every prospect that Watertown will have a strong “nine” this season, as interest in the matter increases with each meeting.
The world
1840: Mormon leader Joseph Smith moves his band of followers to Illinois to escape the hostilities they experienced in Missouri.
1869: The Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah.
1872: Victoria Woodhull becomes first the woman nominated for U.S. president.
1924: J. Edgar Hoover is appointed head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
1928: WGY-TV in Schenectady begins regular television programming.
1940: Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British Prime Minister.
1941: England’s House of Commons is destroyed during the worst of the London Blitz: 550 German bombers drop 100,000 incendiary bombs.
1994: Nelson Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s first black president.
