Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 11, 2012: Ogdensburg and the town of Massena are backing the town of Waddington’s efforts to be named Ultimate Fishing Town USA. Last year, both towns and the city competed to win the World Fishing Network’s contest, but Ogdensburg and Massena dropped out after garnering few votes. This year, city and Massena officials have chosen not to compete, but instead volunteered to support Waddington in an effort to bring national recognition to the St. Lawrence River region.
25 years ago
May 11, 1997: Tires continued to smolder Saturday along Interstate 81 as a lonesome trio of Indians — an Onondaga, an Oneida and a Mohawk — braved raw spring weather protesting an interim tax deal with New York state. Numerous motorists honked in support as they sped past on Saturday. Traffic near the fire backed up for more than a mile in both directions during rush hour Friday night, causing substantial delays for commuters.
50 years ago
May 11, 1972: Watertown state police were busy this morning trying to locate the owner of a wandering horse. According to police, it was reported at 5:45 a.m. today that a horse was strolling along Interstate Route 81 near the Coffeen Street entrance ramp. The horse was located later south of the rest area on Route 81 near Route 342.
75 years ago
May 11, 1947: The proposed sale of the old Mullin street school building was being held up by city officials today to determine if the county and state will carry through a plan of the naval reserve to use it for a training center. The property, upon which bids have already been received, would be converted into a training center for naval reserve personnel for radio and electronics courses if the present plan is successful.
100 years ago
May 11, 1922: The Alexandria Bay-Redwood Transportation Company, Inc., organized in Alexandria Bay in 1916, formally went out of existence at 11 this morning, the corporation being dissolved by mutual consent of the stockholders, who organized the company when the Redwood trolley line went bankrupt.
125 years ago
May 11, 1897: The old wooden covered bridge in Brownville is a thing of the past. Traffic, and now teams, have to go around by the way of Watertown or Dexter. The top was taken off first and now part of the flooring is up. The sides are being taken down today.
150 years ago
May 11, 1872: Last year there was a generous contribution to the band for the pleasant delight they gave by their Saturday evening concerts in the Park. It has been suggested that the process be repeated this year. The books, instruments, and time of musicians in preparing for these public entrainments costs them heavily, and it is entirely proper that some generosity be exhibited in that direction.
The world
1857: Indian mutineers seize Delhi.
1858: Minnesota is admitted as the 32nd U.S. state.
1860: Giuseppe Garibaldi lands at Marsala, Sicily.
1862: Confederates scuttle the CSS Virginia off Norfolk, Va.
1864: Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart is mortally wounded at Yellow Tavern.
1960: Israeli soldiers capture Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires.
1967: The Siege of Khe Sanh ends with the base is still in American hands.
