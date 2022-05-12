Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 12, 2012: After adopting test-optional admissions policies, two north country universities have seen a surge in applications. Traditionally before entering college, students take one or both of the SAT and ACT standardized tests. SUNY Potsdam moved to test-optional admissions in 2009, when it received 4,525 applications. In 2011, the college received 5,097 applications. In Canton, St. Lawrence University, which was an early adopter of a completely test-optional policy in 2006, saw a similar increase after adopting the policy. Both universities have seen increased diversity among their classes since adopting the policies.
25 years ago
May 12, 1997: The Mannsville-Manor Rescue Squad, the oldest ambulance service in southern Jefferson County, will soon have a permanent home of its own. The squad breaks ground Wednesday at the site on Route 11 in Mannsville where its new garage will be built this summer. The estimated cost of the building is a little over $100,000. Part of the cost will be covered by borrowing and the rest will be made up with fund raising.
50 years ago
May 12, 1972: State police demonstrated one of their jet ranger helicopters at Massena Wednesday, landing and taking off on the baseball diamond at Massena Central School. The copter holds five persons and is one of three in the state. State police also have one smaller helicopter and once fixed wing plane. Use of aircraft of this type is one of the coming developments in police work.
75 years ago
May 12, 1947: President Harry S. Truman, invited to visit Massena and the site of the proposed St. Lawrence seaway development during his trip to Ottawa the week of June 10, will be unable to do so, according to a letter received today by Mayor Rollin A. Newton. Invitations for a visit to Massena had been extended by the mayor and by the chamber of commerce.
100 years ago
May 12, 1922: Residents of Old Forge today are looking out on the ruins of the $175,000 blaze that swept the business section of the village early Wednesday morning, wiping out the Old Forge Hardware and Furniture corporation block and are offering up profound thanks for the presence of the much maligned cement reservoir on the hill, which undoubtedly saved the entire town from destruction.
125 years ago
May 12, 1897: Adams and Adams Centre are in advance of Watertown with respect to a cinder path. A path is now laid between Adams and Adams Centre. It will be a favorite with the cross-country scorchers of Watertown.
150 years ago
May 12, 1872: It is reported that the price of flour has risen, within a day past, 50 cents on a barrel. It is owing, we are told, to the lateness of the opening of navigation. It is, therefore, probable that it will come down in the course of a few weeks.
The world
1926: The Airship Norge becomes the first vessel to fly over the North Pole.
1932: The body of Charles Lindbergh’s baby is found.
1935: Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio by “Bill W.,” a stockbroker, and “Dr. Bob S.,” a heart surgeon.
1942: The Soviet Army launches its first major offensive of the war, taking Kharkov in the eastern Ukraine.
1943: Axis forces in North Africa surrender.
1949: The Berlin Blockade ends.
1969: Viet Cong sappers try unsuccessfully to overrun Landing Zone Snoopy in Vietnam.
1975: The U.S. merchant ship Mayaguez is seized by Cambodian forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.