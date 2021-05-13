Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 13, 2011: Two state-owned golf courses — St. Lawrence State Park Golf Course in Ogdensburg and Wellesley Island State Park Golf Course in Alexandria Bay — have been leased out to a private company. Golf Services Inc., an Alexandria Bay company owned by Douglas and Hunter Horton, will take over the operations of these nine-hole golf courses for five years starting this year. Once the five-year contract expires, the Hortons will be given an option to renew it upon an evaluation by the state parks office.
25 years ago
May 13, 1996: Maybe it should have been called Mother Nature’s Day. A belated dose of winter Sunday covered some sections of the north country in up to 5 inches of wet, sloppy snow. And temperatures for Mother’s Day seemed to be stuck in the 30s across the region — with some lows bottoming out in 20s.
50 years ago
May 13, 1971: The Village of Clayton, through the Clayton Driving Club, will host about 50 divers for a waterfront trash derby on Saturday. The group will descend on the Clayton waterfront to clear its bottom of accumulated junk from years of use as a trash deposit. Both men and women divers from at least 10 clubs will participate.
75 years ago
May 13, 1946: Seizure of 58 pounds of contraband butter near Chateaugay and apprehension of three aliens at Mooers last week was announced by Company C, U. S. Customs Patrol. The aliens have been returned to Canada.
100 years ago
May 13, 1921: Ogdensburg will soon possess a full-fledged athletic association for the purpose of promoting boxing, wrestling, football, baseball and other forms of sport. It is to be known as the Ogdensburg Athletic Association. George Wall, well known in baseball circles, is to be the president. He expects to leave this week for Syracuse to book attractions for the near future. Boxing and wrestling bouts will be held in the city opera house.
125 years ago
May 13, 1896: As the Standard Oil company’s tank from Potsdam was crossing the bridge which spans the east branch of the St. Regis river at Nicholville at about 3 this afternoon, one span of the bridge gave away, precipitating the man, horses and tank containing oil into the water some 25 feet below. Strange to say, the man was not harmed with the exception of a slight bruise on the thigh. One of the horses is quite badly hurt, but not seriously.
150 years ago
May 13, 1871: Property owners who want to have a word to say about the straightening and widening of Arcade, Goodale and other streets, will have an opportunity to express their views at the Common Council rooms this evening.
The world
1648: Margaret Jones of Plymouth is found guilty of witchcraft and is sentenced to be hanged.
1861: Britain declares its neutrality in the American Civil War.
1912: The Royal Flying Corps is established in England.
1958: French troops take control of Algiers.
1968: Peace talks between the United States and North Vietnam begin in Paris.
1981: Pope John Paul II survives an assassination attempt.
