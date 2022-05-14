Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 14, 2012: Throughout much of Lowville’s 200-plus-year history, a short street has separated a landmark church from the village green. The asphalt strip connects North State and West State streets and separates the Lowville Presbyterian Church from the triangular Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, on which the village’s Civil War statue sits. Village officials are enlisting the help of community members to finally give it a name. Formal suggestions will be accepted at the village office, through June 15.
25 years ago
May 14, 1997: After a lengthy debate, the Sackets Harbor village board Tuesday night gave final approval for the Sentinels Bandstand project, which includes removing the public rest rooms at Market Square park. Members of the board and the public were concerned about the loss of the rest rooms, despite their being an embarrassment to the community, with no replacement this year right before the start of the summer tourist season.
50 years ago
May 14, 1972: The Northern New York-Syracuse House contingent has voted unanimously for a two-year stetchout of the minimum wage increase to $2 and hour from $1.60. The stretchout passed the House Thursday over the objections of Democrats who wanted the $2-an-hour minimum established immediately.
75 years ago
May 14, 1947: The price of popular brand cigarets has dropped one cent a pack in some of Watertown’s stores. They are now selling at 17 cents a pack. While there was a reduction in cigaret costs to consumers, the cigar smoker has been given practically no price relief. Nine cent cigars are being offered at four for 35 cents — a saving of one cent, in some stores.
100 years ago
May 14, 1922: A total of about 400 persons visited the City and the St. Joachim’s hospitals Friday, that day being observed as National Hospital day in honor of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the two institutions being open for public inspection.
125 years ago
May 14, 1897: The dedication of the beautiful new building for the transaction of the city’s business occurred last night. The crowd was tremendous. Assembly hall, at the top of the City hall, is a commodious one, but it was fully filled and jammed with humanity eager to witness the dedication of this splendid new building and to inspect the structure.
150 years ago
May 14, 1872: Business is rather lively at Redwood. The rebuilding of Hon. W. W. Butterfield’s glass factory is progressing rapidly. Much pains are taken to build according to the most approved method. This is particularly the case in regard to the construction of the oven. It is built by J. Perkins of Rome, after a new model of his own invention, which is said to be the best thing of the kind in the country.
The world
1796: English physician Edward Jenner gives the first successful smallpox vaccination.
1804: The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.
1897: “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Phillip Sousa is performed for the first time in Philadelphia.
1940: Holland surrenders to Germany.
1942: The British Army, in retreat from Burma, reaches India.
1961: A bus carrying black and white civil rights activists is bombed and burned in Alabama.
1969: Three companies of the 101st Airborne Division fail to push North Vietnamese forces off Hill 937 in South Vietnam.
1973: The U.S. space station Skylab is launched.
1991: In South Africa, Winnie Mandela is sentenced to six years in prison for her part in the kidnapping and beating of three black youths and the death of a fourth.
