10 years ago
May 15, 2012: Post and 10th Mountain Division commander Maj. Gen. Mark A. Milley led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fort Drum Monday, capping a four-year, $52 million project to establish a complex for the 3rd Battalion, 85th Mountain Infantry Regiment, better known as the Warrior in Transition Unit. The complex includes the Soldier and Family Assistance Center, which will provide space for counseling programs and assistance for soldiers, along with the battalion’s headquarters.
25 years ago
May 15, 1997: This weekend, as many as 580 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will converge on Moose River Fish and Game Club in Lyons Falls for local Scouts’ biggest Spring Camporee in memory. Boy Scouts of America’s Seaway Valley Council, for Scouts in the tri-county area, combined the spring events for both of its districts into this event, said Dave E. Rice, Lyons Falls, main organizer. “This will be the biggest our council has ever held, to my knowledge,” he said.
50 years ago
May 15, 1972: The new $1,100,000 addition to the Jefferson County ARC Center, Bauer Drive, was dedicated Saturday. The new facilities contain additional sheltered workshops space, kitchen, cafeteria, gymnasium, swimming pool, open teaching area, classroom, speech and physical therapy rooms, intake rooms and a dental office.
75 years ago
May 15, 1947: The third fire in two weeks and the second in two days broke out in a Watertown High school class room at 8:45 this morning as police authorities were investigating the probability that the fires were set. The blaze this morning started in a drawer of a teacher’s desk in Room Z of the basement, a pattern similar to the fire which destroyed a desk in the chemical lecture room early Wednesday afternoon.
100 years ago
May 15, 1922: Contract for the construction of the bridge from the mainland to the island at Carthage were opened this morning and awarded to the Standard Engineering and Construction company, Toledo, O., who were low with a bid of $4,620. The bridge will be 100 feet long and will have a 96 foot span.
125 years ago
May 15, 1897: Under the auspices of the Watertown City band, the projectoscope will be seen once more in Watertown three evenings beginning May 20. One of the features of the entertainment will be a concert by the band each evening. Among the pictures shown are the Black Diamond express, the fastest train in the world, and the McKinley inauguration parade.
150 years ago
May 15, 1872: The Right Rev. Edgar P. Wadhams, Bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, will arrive in Watertown on the 4 o’clock train this afternoon from Albany, and remain till Thursday morning, when he proceeds to Ogdensburg and there be installed.
1820: The U.S. Congress designates the slave trade a form of piracy.
1886: Emily Dickinson dies in Amherst, Mass., where she had lived in seclusion for the previous 24 years.
1930: Ellen Church becomes the first airline stewardess.
1942: The United States begins rationing gasoline.
1958: Sputnik III is launched by the Soviet Union.
1975: The merchant ship Mayaguez is recaptured from Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge.
1988: Soviets forces begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
