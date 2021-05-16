The north
10 years ago
May 16, 2011: Purchasing the shuttered North Lawrence Dairy plant was an opportunity Upstate Niagara Cooperative officials “could not pass up.” The Buffalo-based dairy cooperative on Friday confirmed the purchase of the former Breyers yogurt plant from Healthy Food Holdings Inc. Teamsters Local 687 President Brian K. Hammond confirmed the first 25 hires at the plant will be former Breyers employees. Beyond that, employment levels at the plant are unclear.
25 years ago
May 16, 1996: Several animal shelters in Jefferson County have started to use a computer scanning device to try to identify owners of dogs before the animals are euthanized. The new devices are hand-held scanners designed to pick up a reading from a tiny computer chip implanted under an animal’s skin. It sounds like science fiction, but it’s a process that is slowly gaining popularity in the north country.
50 years ago
May 16, 1971: Police Chief John L. Touchette has warned that his edict against members of his department sporting mod hairstyles and long sideburns is still in effect. In an inter-office memorandum, the chief said patrolmen are “displaying this long hair business again. The sideburns are increasing all the time.” He ordered his deputy chiefs to file charges against any policeman who fails to get his locks properly trimmed and his sideburns chopped off at eye level.
75 years ago
May 16, 1946: Ferry service between Waddington and Morrisburg, Ont., was resumed this morning at 9 for the first time since 1942 when it was suspended due to the war. Service will be maintained daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EDT).
100 years ago
May 16, 1921: A Caesarian operation was successfully performed by Dr. Madill upon Mrs. Albert Dupont of Ogdensburg this morning at the Hepburn hospital. A fine baby boy was born and both mother and infant will probably live, although there was considerable doubt as to the mother’s recovery before the operation was started.
125 years ago
May 16, 1896: About 40 Celtic residents of Watertown met last evening for the purpose of perfecting plans for the organization of a local division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The formation of a local division has been long meditated by the young men of the city of Celtic parentage. The promoters say there is no reason why it should not have a membership of 200 within a year.
150 years ago
May 16, 1871: Five first class brick residences, situated on the corner of Sterling and Washington streets, are now open for inspection, and for sale. It is not necessary to speak of the build and finish of this property, or of its location and desirability. Inquire on the premises, of Mr. D. Hutchinson, or to Geo. W. Flower.
The world
1770: Marie Antoinette marries future King Louis XVI of France.
1868: President Andrew Johnson is acquitted during Senate impeachment, by one vote, cast by Edmund G. Ross.
1920: Joan of Arc is canonized in Rome.
1928: The first Academy Awards are held in Hollywood.
1963: After 22 Earth orbits, Gordon Cooper returns to Earth, ending the last mission of Project Mercury.
