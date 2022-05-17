Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 17, 2012: In one of the surprises of Tuesday’s school district elections, 18-year-old Belleville Henderson Central student John W. Allen won a spot on the district’s Board of Education. Mr. Allen’s victory drew praise from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, almost 40 years after he was elected to a school board as a high school student. Mr. Allen is not the only student school board winner this year. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that an 18-year-old won a seat on the Board of Education at the Syosset School District, Long Island.
25 years ago
May 17, 1997: The Watertown Police Department opened its new information center on Public Square yesterday morning, the first step in a long-range plan toward an aggressive community policing program. The Public Square office will increase the visibility of police downtown. Plans call for volunteers to work in the center during business hours.
50 years ago
May 17, 1972: Two downtown Tupper Lake school buildings, landmarks since the early years of the community, are up for sale. Sealed bids will be accepted on the frame elementary school building and the adjoining brick grade school, together with the school grounds bordering Cedar and Maple Streets. Both structures were vacated earlier this year when the elementary department moved into the new school on Housely Avenue.
75 years ago
May 17, 1947: The entire village of Maryville, only settlement on Wolfe Island, was threatened by fire today as strong winds fanned the flames. The blaze quickly spread to nearby buildings and all men on the island were called to battle the fire. The ferry Wolfe Islander made an emergency trip to the island carrying volunteers.
100 years ago
May 17, 1922: The famous old hay scales in front of Scobie’s harness shop on the Crescent at the corner of Isabella street in Ogdensburg have been removed and the resulting excavation has been filled up and leveled off preparatory to the laying of the new pavement. This marks the removal of the last trace of the former well known landmark of the city, the old hay market, which was established over 80 years ago on the same site.
125 years ago
May 17, 1897: Tomorrow the R., W. & O. conductors and trainmen will don their new summer uniforms.
150 years ago
May 17, 1872: Among the other untoward results of the late hard winter is the destruction for this year of lots of raspberry bushes. In many fruiteries the canes that were to do the bearing this year are quite badly killed down. No more than half the usual supply can be reasonably expected.
The world
1536: Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn’s marriage is annulled.
1900: The children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author’s sister.
1973: Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.
1974: The Troubles: Thirty-three civilians are killed and 300 injured when the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) detonates four car bombs in Dublin and Monaghan, Republic of Ireland.
1974: Police in Los Angeles raid the Symbionese Liberation Army’s headquarters, killing six members, including Camilla Hall.
1977: Nolan Bushnell opened the first ShowBiz Pizza Place (later renamed Chuck E. Cheese) in San Jose, California.
1980: General Chun Doo-hwan of South Korea seizes control of the government and declares martial law in order to suppress student demonstrations.
1980: On the eve of presidential elections, Maoist guerrilla group Shining Path attacks a polling location in Chuschi (a town in Ayacucho), starting the Internal conflict in Peru.
1983: The U.S. Department of Energy declassifies documents showing world’s largest mercury pollution event in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (ultimately found to be 4.2 million pounds [1.9 kt]), in response to the Appalachian Observer’s Freedom of Information Act request.
1983: Lebanon, Israel, and the United States sign an agreement on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.
1984: Prince Charles calls a proposed addition to the National Gallery, London, a “monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend”, sparking controversies on the proper role of the Royal Family and the course of modern architecture.
1987: Iran-Iraq War: An Iraqi Dassault Mirage F1 fighter jet fires two missiles into the U.S. Navy warship USS Stark, killing 37 and injuring 21 of her crew.
1990: The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.
1992: Three days of popular protests against the government of Prime Minister of Thailand Suchinda Kraprayoon begin in Bangkok, leading to a military crackdown that results in 52 officially confirmed deaths, hundreds of injuries, many disappearances, and more than 3,500 arrests.
1994: Malawi holds its first multi-party elections.
1995: Shawn Nelson steals an M60 tank from the California Army National Guard Armory in San Diego and proceeds to go on a rampage.
1997: Troops of Laurent Kabila march into Kinshasa. Zaire is officially renamed Democratic Republic of the Congo.
2000: Arsenal and Galatasaray fans clash in the 2000 UEFA Cup Final riots in Copenhagen
2004: The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.
2006: The aircraft carrier USS Oriskany is sunk in the Gulf of Mexico as an artificial reef.
2007: Trains from North and South Korea cross the 38th Parallel in a test-run agreed by both governments. This is the first time that trains have crossed the Demilitarized Zone since 1953.
2014: A military plane crash in northern Laos kills 17 people.
