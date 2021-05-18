Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 18, 2011: Voters in St. Lawrence County reacted strongly to budget proposals in Tuesday’s school board elections, with three budgets going down and two passing by razor-thin margins. The Edwards-Knox, Massena Central and St. Lawrence Central school district budgets were rejected by voters, with the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District budget passing by two votes and the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District passing by four.
25 years ago
May 18, 1996: Motorcycle daredevil Robby Knievel set a no-hands-on-handlebars world record Friday night in Adams, with a death-defying leap over 25 shiny new cars at the Fucillo auto dealerships on Route 11. The highly publicized event, part of the annual May sale, drew thousands of people to watch the spectacle in the flood-lit car lot.
50 years ago
May 18, 1971: The nationwide signalman’s strike is stalling all trains from running in Northern New York, it was learned this morning. Picket lines were set up early this morning at the Massey yard in Watertown. All railroad employees are honoring the pickets. The strike posed fears of shutdowns of north country industrial plants which rely heavily on the railroad for transportation of finished products and raw materials.
75 years ago
May 18, 1946: The first post-war, all-steel constructed theater chairs to roll off the assembly lines have arrived in Carthage for installation in Schine’s new Strand theater. Few theaters throughout the country have such seating comfort.
100 years ago
May 18, 1921: From 6:30 to 8:30 each Thursday evening from May 19 to June 23, the gardens of Mrs. Emma Flower Taylor, 224 South Massey street, will be open to the public. The best view of the garden can be obtained by keeping to the right, passing the trout ponds, fountain, band box and swimming pool, then crossing the lower part of the garden to the lilac path. The request is made that the flowers not be picked or destroyed.
125 years ago
May 18, 1896: Miss Clara Hunt, of the Metropolitan Opera company, assisted by Edwin Howard, tenor, of Boston, and the Ninth United States Infantry orchestra of Watertown, accompanist, will give a concert at Adams Wednesday evening. As is well known, Miss Hunt is a Jefferson county girl and has a world-wide reputation as a singer.
150 years ago
May 18, 1871: Dr. C. M. Johnson has sold out his practice at Cape Vincent, and goes to Watertown for a broader field of usefulness. The Doctor had a good practice, and his genial face will be missed. He leaves many warm friends. Dr. Fairburn is his successor.
The world
1980: After rumbling for two months, Mount Saint Helens, in Washington, erupts 3 times in 24 hours.
