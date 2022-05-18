The north
10 years ago
May 18, 2012: Despite some complaints from Alexandria parents, Alexandria and Thousand Islands central schools will continue their joint boys varsity hockey program for one more year. Some Alexandria hockey parents had spoken out against the merger, arguing that it was unfair for their children to be forced to travel to Clayton for all of the practices and most of the home games last season. However, school officials have said that next season, games and practices “would be split 50-50 between Alexandria Bay and Clayton” as the districts originally had intended.
25 years ago
May 18, 1997: Boldt Yacht House on Wellesley Island opened yesterday to begin its first full season of public tours, a week after the opening of Boldt Castle. The yacht house opened to the public last June following 18 years of restoration. Improvements to Boldt Castle this year include renovations to the “Great Hallway” as well as improvements to the castle veranda, expected to be completed by mid-June. Other than some roofing work, the veranda is the last major project to the exterior of the main castle.
50 years ago
May 18, 1972: Lewis County Trust Co. has purchased the building formerly known as the Loyal Order of Moose on Dayan Street, immediately adjacent to the fire hall in Lowville. The building will be torn down and the space will be utilized for the installation of a TV auto teller unit and parking for bank customers.
75 years ago
May 18, 1947: Edward J. Noble announced last night that the Edward John Noble Foundation will give $300,000 toward the $600,000 needed for the construction of a new hospital in Gouverneur. The present Stephen B. Van Duzee hospital association already has in hand funds totaling $150,000 which will be applied on the total to be raised by the hospital.
100 years ago
May 18, 1922: The automobile pop corn, ice cream and soft drink vending cart of Louis Angelo Lakors was practically destroyed by fire which broke out as Lakors was driving the machine between State and Huntington streets. Much of the ice cream and soft drinks carried on the machine was salvaged by a crowd of boys that was attracted to the scene.
125 years ago
May 18, 1897: The regular meeting of the board of education, held last evening, was a busy one. The board administered an emphatic rebuke to student insubordination in expelling by a unanimous vote three High school students who had repeatedly misbehaved.
150 years ago
May 18, 1872: Thursday was a great day in Ogdensburg, made so by the Catholic societies there in honor of the arrival of their new Bishop, the Right Rev. Bishop Wadhams. Most of the priests of the diocese were present and participated in the reception proceedings. Altogether it was a great day for Ogdensburg.
The world
1631: In Dorchester, Mass., John Winthrop takes the oath of office and becomes the first governor of Massachusetts.
1652: Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.
1980: Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.
1980: Students in Gwangju, South Korea begin demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.
1990: In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph).
1991: Northern Somalia declares independence from the rest of Somalia as the Republic of Somaliland.
1993: Riots in Nørrebro, Copenhagen, caused by the approval of the four Danish exceptions in the Maastricht Treaty referendum. Police open fire against civilians for the first time since World War II and injure 11 demonstrators.
1994: Israeli troops finish withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, ceding the area to the Palestinian National Authority to govern.
2005: A second photo from the Hubble Space Telescope confirms that Pluto has two additional moons, Nix and Hydra.
2006: The post Loktantra Andolan government passes a landmark bill curtailing the power of the monarchy and making Nepal a secular country.
2009: The LTTE are defeated by the Sri Lankan government, ending almost 26 years of fighting between the two sides.
2015: At least 78 people die in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Colombian town of Salgar.
2018: A school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas kills ten people.
2019: 2020 United States presidential election: Joe Biden announces his presidential campaign.
