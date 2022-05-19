Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 19, 2012: A temporary version of the port of Ogdensburg’s $1.8 million access road for heavy truck traffic opened Friday and will be ready for its transport of windmill parts Monday. Trucks carrying blades, generators and other parts for 70 windmills bound for the Marble River Wind Farm Project in Churubusco will be on the road Monday from the access road’s exit at Barre Street. From there, trucks will head to Ford Street Extension and Route 37.
25 years ago
May 19, 1997: Jefferson County is exploring two options for expanding its court space: adding two floors to the County Office Building, 175 Arsenal St., or buying the former post office next door. Jefferson County is facing pressure from the state Office of Court Administration to upgrade and improve security for the county courts. Also, the county must comply with federal law by making its court proceedings accessible to the disabled.
50 years ago
May 19, 1972: More than 100 school district residents requested several weeks ago that a number of “objectionable” books be removed from the Hermon-Dekalb Central School library, but only four interested persons appeared at the school board meeting Tuesday night when it was decided to keep the books in the system. The Board voted unanimously to accept a recommendation by an advisory council to keep the books in the library system.
75 years ago
May 19, 1947: Northern New York exchanges of the Upstate Telephone corporation handled a heavy flow of traffic today as normal service was restored following settlement of a strike which began April 8. Adams and other communities in southern Jefferson county as well as most in Lewis and a few in northern Oswego all reported that switchboard workers returned to their jobs over the weekend, giving subscribers other than emergency service for the first time in 38 days.
100 years ago
May 19, 1922: When a freight train hit a cow on the New York Central’s main line near Harmon Wednesday morning, some 40 cars were spread out across the four Central tracks and movement of every main line train was delayed from one to six hours. As a result, New York mail failed to reach Watertown at noon as per schedule and those in the habit of buying New York papers during the afternoon failed to get them until today.
125 years ago
May 19, 1897: Col. Albert D. Shaw, of Watertown, Northern New York’s candidate for the honor of commander of the Grand Army of the Republic for the department of the state of New York, was elected in the state encampment at Rochester today on the first ballot.
150 years ago
May 19, 1872: It is expected that the iron foundry at Carthage, now being resurrected, will be in operation about the 1st of July.
The world
1883: Buffalo Bill’s 1st Buffalo Bill’s Wild West opens in Omaha, Nebraska.
1911: Parks Canada, the world’s first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.
1921: The United States Congress passes the Emergency Quota Act establishing national quotas on immigration.
1950: A barge containing munitions destined for Pakistan explodes in the harbor at South Amboy, N.J., devastating the city.
1961: Venera program: Venera 1 becomes the first man-made object to fly by another planet by passing Venus (the probe had lost contact with Earth a month earlier and did not send back any data).
1962: A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe’s rendition of “Happy Birthday”.
1963: The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.
1971: Mars probe program: Mars 2 is launched by the Soviet Union.
1986: The Firearm Owners Protection Act is signed into law by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
1991: Croatians vote for independence in a referendum.
1993: SAM Colombia Flight 501 crashes on approach to José María Córdova International Airport in Medellín, Colombia, killing 132.
1996: Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Endeavour is launched on mission STS-77.
1997: The Sierra Gorda biosphere, the most ecologically diverse region in Mexico, is established as a result of grassroots efforts
2000: Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched on mission STS-101 to resupply the International Space Station.
2007: President of Romania Traian Băsescu survives an impeachment referendum and returns to office from suspension.
2010: The Royal Thai Armed Forces concludes its crackdown on protests by forcing the surrender of United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship leaders.
2012: Three gas cylinder bombs explode in front of a vocational school in the Italian city of Brindisi, killing one person and injuring five others.
2012: A car bomb explodes near a military complex in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, killing nine people.
2015: The Refugio oil spill deposited 142,800 U.S. gallons (3,400 barrels) of crude oil onto an area in California considered one of the most biologically diverse coastlines of the west coast.
2016: EgyptAir Flight 804 crashes into the Mediterranean Sea while traveling from Paris to Cairo, killing all on board.
2018: The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.
