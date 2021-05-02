The north
10 years ago
May 2, 2011: The audit of the city of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Department could cost as much as $8,000 and take about a week to complete. The internal control audit will be conducted by the city’s independent auditor, local firm Poulsen & Podvin. Council members called for the audit after learning about the department’s problematic bookkeeping, including tens of thousands of dollars being owed to the city, failure to cash checks from program participants and failure to mail invoices in a timely manner.
25 years ago
May 2, 1996: Plans are being made to expand the runway at Fort Drum, which could result in 500 additional flights per year to and from the post’s airfield. The expansion would make it possible for large troop transport planes to land on post, which would be more efficient for 10th Division soldiers to deploy, instead of shuttling to and from Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome.
50 years ago
May 2, 1971: Peace rallies were held Thursday afternoon in Ogdensburg at Library Park, near the soldiers and sailors monument, and in front of city hall. About 250, including students and several clergymen, participated. Many carried posters, some inscribed “peace is our gift,” “give a damn about peace” and “love not war.” The demonstrations were orderly.
75 years ago
May 2, 1946: Henderson Harbor adopted daylight saving time Sunday. This has been done for the benefit of the summer residents, many of whom commute to Watertown daily. The workmen on Association Island also adopted it. In the village of Henderson, however, at the present time the only place of business on daylight saving time is Brunet’s restaurant.
100 years ago
May 2, 1921: George W. Sisson, jr., of Potsdam, president of the Racquette River Paper company, has been in Washington the past week on invitation of Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover. Secretary Hoover requested the presence there of a number of business men from various industries for a conference with a view to making his department helpful to the industrial interest of the country.
125 years ago
May 2, 1896: Washington hall was the scene of a gay gathering last evening, the occasion being the May festival given under the auspices of the ladies of the Universalist church. The hall had been very prettily decorated for the occasion. The May pole, decorated with colored streamers, occupied a position in the centre of the hall. Flower booths, candy booths and an apron booth were there dispensing their wares.
150 years ago
May 2, 1871: On Sunday last some unknown villain threw a stone at the new Hooker or Brainard monument in Brookside Cemetery, breaking off a corner of one of the handsomest bases. It may necessitate taking down the whole structure. The fiend who did that ought to have a gravestone all to himself, with the gravestone over him.
The world
1890: The Territory of Oklahoma is created.
1919: The first U.S. air passenger service starts.
1945: Russian forces take Berlin after 12 days of fierce house-to-house fighting.
1946: Prisoners revolt at California’s Alcatraz prison.
1970: Student anti-war protesters at Ohio’s Kent State University burn down the campus ROTC building. The National Guard takes control of campus.
