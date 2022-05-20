Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 20, 2012: Days Inn hotel, 25940 Route 11, LeRay, opened to the public Thursday. The hotel is expected to be a mainstay for transitioning military families and contractors based at Fort Drum. The project also included a 300-foot extension of Rose Lane, which runs north to the intersection of Holbrook Road and Route 11. Eventually, that road will extend to the intersection at Walmart, where plans are being made for a Nice N Easy convenience store.
25 years ago
May 20, 1997: A Clarkson University fraternity house, Alpha Epsilon Pi, 29 Elm St., is in the process of being sold to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, which plans to level the building and construct a station. The announcement of the sale was made by Clarkson while school officials were discussing the recommendations of a task force formed by the school to examine its Greek system. Greeks at the school have been under scrutiny since the hazing death of a pledge at Theta Chi fraternity in February.
50 years ago
May 20, 1972: The Taylor building of the House of the Good Samaritan, used originally as a contagious ward and recently as the hospital’s laundry maintenance shop, has been demolished to make way for expansion in the current $11,000,000 project of the new hospital complex. The Taylor building, a gift of the late Mrs. Emma Flower Taylor, was erected in 1905 as a contagious ward to treat cases of diphtheria and scarlet fever.
75 years ago
May 20, 1947: Following a technique developed during the war, Fred McLean, conservation department pilot at Saranac lake, dropped 4,000 yearling speckled trout Saturday in the Beaver river — but without the benefit of parachutes. The load of trout was loaded into special tanks with oxygen supply attached and were flown to the Beaver river flow ground where they were released from the plane at about 100 feet above the water.
100 years ago
May 20, 1922: Soon there will be chattering and grimacing at the City park zoo, for a full half dozen monkeys have arrived from New York city. The monkeys were secured by funds of the Park Zoo club, of which Roland Fairbanks is president and organizer, and come from an animal importer directly from India. At present they are at the Fairbanks home on Woodruff street, and are all in excellent health.
125 years ago
May 20, 1897: Steps are being taken for the formation in Watertown of a council of the Knights of Columbus. At the recent establishment of a council in Oswego, over 500 members of the order were present.
150 years ago
May 20, 1872: There has been a slaughtering among the shade trees on Clinton street. More might go the same way and still enough be left.
The world
1862: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signs the Homestead Act into law, opening 84 million acres of public land to settlers.
1873: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.
1932: Amelia Earhart takes off from Newfoundland to begin the world’s first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, landing in Ireland the next day.
1940: The Holocaust: The first prisoners arrive at a new concentration camp at Auschwitz.
1941: World War II: Battle of Crete: German paratroops invade Crete.
1948: Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek wins the 1948 Republic of China presidential election and is sworn in as the first President of the Republic of China at Nanjing.
1949: In the United States, the Armed Forces Security Agency, the predecessor to the National Security Agency, is established.
1956: In Operation Redwing, the first United States airborne hydrogen bomb is dropped over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.
1964: Discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation by Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias.
1965: 121 people are killed when Pakistan International Airlines Flight 705 crashes at Cairo International Airport.
1967: The Popular Movement of the Revolution political party is established in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
1969: The Battle of Hamburger Hill in Vietnam ends.
1971: In the Chuknagar massacre, Pakistani forces massacre thousands, mostly Bengali Hindus.
1980: In a referendum in Quebec, the population rejects, by 60% of the vote, a government proposal to move towards independence from Canada.
1983: First publications of the discovery of the HIV virus that causes AIDS in the journal Science by a team of French scientists including Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Jean-Claude Chermann, and Luc Montagnier.
1983: Church Street bombing: A car bomb planted by Umkhonto we Sizwe explodes on Church Street in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, killing 19 people and injuring 217 others.
1985: Radio Martí, part of the Voice of America service, begins broadcasting to Cuba.
1989: The Chinese authorities declare martial law in the face of pro-democracy demonstrations, setting the scene for the Tiananmen Square massacre.
1990: The first post-Communist presidential and parliamentary elections are held in Romania.
1996: Civil rights: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Romer v. Evans against a law that would have prevented any city, town or county in the state of Colorado from taking any legislative, executive, or judicial action to protect the rights of gays and lesbians.
2002: The independence of East Timor is recognized by Portugal, formally ending 23 years of Indonesian rule and three years of provisional UN administration (Portugal itself is the former colonizer of East Timor until 1976).
2011: Mamata Banerjee is sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the first woman to hold this post.
2012: At least 27 people are killed and 50 others injured when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Italy.
2013: An EF5 tornado strikes the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, killing 24 people and injuring 377 others.
2016: The government of Singapore authorised the controversial execution of convicted murderer Kho Jabing for the murder of a Chinese construction worker despite the international pleas for clemency, notably from Amnesty International and the United Nations.
2019: The International System of Units (SI): The base units are redefined, making the international prototype of the kilogram obsolete.
