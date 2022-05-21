Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 21, 2012: A project to redevelop the Lyons Falls Pulp & Paper plant is now slated to break ground, as the Lewis County Development Corp. signed a $330,000 contract with the North Country Regional Economic Development Council on Monday. The LCDC acquired the funding to start the first stages of the project, which will rehabilitate the site of the former paper mill on Center Street, which shut down in 2001, into an industrial business park.
25 years ago
May 21, 1997: Northern New York dairy farmers are looking to organic milk as a cure for ailing farm milk prices and a way for small family farms to compete with larger operations. Driving interest is the possibility of getting farm milk prices as much as $5 over the blend price of the four milk class prices. Aside from higher milk prices, companies that buy the milk, such as Organic Cow in Vermont, will pay to have the milk shipped and will pay a premium for butterfat.
50 years ago
May 21, 1972: Teams of conservation officers found only four violations of the state pesticide restrictions Thursday as they raided a total of 63 stores in Northern New York. A state law enacted in January, 1971, put certain restrictions on some pesticides and herbicides, and banned others.
75 years ago
May 21, 1947: The New York State Department of Public Works has purchased the Central Greyhound Lines garage and property, 402 Van Duzee street, for use in expansion of shop and storage facilities of the Watertown district office of the state division of highways.
100 years ago
May 21, 1922: Already considerable space for exhibits in the main hall at the fair grounds has been taken for exhibition purposes during the county fair. Among those who have already signed for space are the Hardiman-Woolworth Company, F. A. Empsall & Co., O’Connor-Kelly company, Farwell & Rhines, Watertown National Bank, Frank Elmer, George L, Schuyler, and the Cooper Wall Paper company.
125 years ago
May 21, 1897: Arrangements have been perfected for the summer meeting of the New York Chess Association, which will be held at Murray Hill Park. It will last 10 days and feature will be the match games between Philadelphia and New York City players. The games will all be played on the piazzas of the Murray Hill Park hotel. The Park association has donated the use of skiffs and steam and sailing yachts to the chess players during their stay.
150 years ago
May 21, 1872: One would not have supposed it possible for a person living in a Christian community to have listened to Dr. Babcock’s sermon last Sunday evening and then take an umbrella with the owner’s name plainly painted on it. But such is the strange inconsistency of men. Mr. Ballard, the sexton, would like his umbrella.
The world
1992: After 30 seasons Johnny Carson hosted his penultimate episode and last featuring guests (Robin Williams and Bette Midler) of “The Tonight Show.”
1996: The ferry MV Bukoba sinks in Tanzanian waters on Lake Victoria, killing nearly 1,000.
2012: A bus accident near Himara, Albania kills 13 people and injures 21 others.
2012: A suicide bombing kills more than 120 people in Sana’a, Yemen.
2017: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.