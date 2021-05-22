Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 22, 2011: SUNY Canton students celebrated the school’s 103rd commencement on Saturday, but they were part of a first-ever event. The 950 students gathered for the first event to be held in the school’s new Roos House. “All graduates are special, but you have the added distinction of being the very first class to graduate here,” President Joseph L. Kennedy said of the new Convocation, Recreation and Athletic Center.
25 years ago
May 22, 1996: The Thousand Islands Skating School’s practice sessions and upcoming competition have been put on ice owing to delays in reopening the arena at Bonnie Castle Recreation Center in Alexandria Bay. Since 1992, the school has operated from April to June at the recreation center on Route 12, the only facility in the area providing ice after the end of March. The county closed the arena and other portions of the facility over a week ago because of a faulty sprinkler system and 54 fire and building code violations.
50 years ago
May 22, 1971: The state assembly has passed and sent to Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller a measure authorizing Jefferson County to give to the city of Watertown small strips of land at the new State Office Building site. The action will enable the city to carry out an essential street-widening program. The property affected includes portions of Academy and Sterling Streets.
75 years ago
May 22, 1946: American and Canadian officials today launched discussions looking toward development of an international park near Alexandria Bay as a memorial to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The park would be to recognize the late president’s having furthered the bonds of friendship between the two countries, and the fact that in 1938 he dedicated the Thousand Islands International bridge.
100 years ago
May 22, 1921: The Ladies’ Auxiliary of Watertown post No. 228, American Legion, has completed arrangements for a poppy sale to be held in the city next Saturday. This sale is in connection with the custom which is being inaugurated whereby everyone is expected to wear a poppy on Memorial day in honor of the men who died in the World War.
125 years ago
May 22, 1896: The town board of the town of Antwerp met yesterday and completed arrangements for the purchase of a site for the new town hall on the corner of Main and Depot streets, known as the Wiggins lot; consideration is $1,500.
150 years ago
May 22, 1871: One of Merrill’s Giant Drills is boring for water on the premises of Abner Durfee, in Belleville. The boring is in solid limestone. There is a great scarcity of living wells in that village.
The world
1868: The “Great Train Robbery” takes place as seven members of the Reno Gang make off with $98,000 in cash from a train’s safe in Indiana.
1908: The Wright brothers register their flying machine for a U.S. patent.
1939: Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign a “Pact of Steel” forming the Axis powers.
1967: The children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” premiers.
1985: Baseball player Pete Rose passes Hank Aaron as National League run scoring leader with 2,108.
1992: Johnny Carson’s final appearance on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, after 30 years as the program’s host.
2004: Fahrenheit 9-11, directed by Michael Moore, becomes the first documentary ever to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
2004: An EF4 tornado with a record-setting width of 2.5 miles wipes out Hallam, Nebraska, killing 1 person.
2010: Following a 200-year search for the tomb of Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus his remains are reburied in Frombork Cathedral
2011: An EF5 tornado kills at least 158 people in Joplin, Missouri, the largest death toll from a tornado since record-keeping began in 1950.
2015: The Republic of Ireland, long known as a conservative, predominantly Catholic country, becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.
