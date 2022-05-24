Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 24, 2012: A waterline break Monday night on Route 37 in Pamelia that likely was caused by a construction company that misused a fire hydrant could cost the town anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 in repairs. About 50 customers lost water service with the break and the state Department of Health issued a boil-water advisory for residents in water districts four and five because of possible contamination.
25 years ago
May 24, 1997: Officials at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County decided this spring that it was time to ban smoking at the 32-bed residential facility at 1704 State St. The agency is offering smoking-cessation classes and paying for nicotine patches for its employees. Teenaged residents of the home were allowed to smoke only with parental permission, but that will no longer be allowed after July 1, when tobacco is banned from the facility.
50 years ago
May 24, 1972: A more concerted safety effort will be started this weekend to curb accidents and deaths on north highways and waters, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Ceylon E. Allen said today. Sheriff patrols will be using modern enforcement equipment such as radar and vascar computer speed units to help make the public aware of the danger of excess speed on streets and highways.
75 years ago
May 24, 1947: Police watched a fire drill at the Watertown High school about midway through assembly this morning. Detective John L. Touchette, Chief Edward J. Curtin and Lieut. Carl H. Green looked on as the entire student body evacuated the building swiftly. Students had no inkling that it was a practice fire drill, officials said.
100 years ago
May 24, 1922: The Woodville Electric Light and Power Company incorporated today in Albany. The line is already under construction and that power will soon be transmitted to the residents of Woodville. The Woodville Electric Light and Power Company will obtain its power from the Adams Electric Light Company. The line to Woodville hooks on at Ellisburg by way of Adams and Pierrepont Manor.
125 years ago
May 24, 1897: The Watertown City band excursion to Kingston this morning took 480 passengers from Watertown. The train consisted of seven coaches. At Cape Vincent the excursionists took the steamer American for Kingston, where Queen Vic’s birthday is being celebrated with something like the enthusiasm that characterizes a Yankee Fourth of July observance.
150 years ago
May 24, 1872: Canadian papers say that the emigration of French Canadians to the United States is assuming larger proportions than ever. Since January 1871 no less than 125 families have left the parish of Somerset alone, with is said to be a rich parish, and the emigration is largely composed of well-to-do farmers.
The world
1738: John Wesley is converted, essentially launching the Methodist movement; the day is celebrated annually by Methodists as Aldersgate Day and a church service is generally held on the preceding Sunday.
1844: Samuel Morse sends the message “What hath God wrought” (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C.
1856: John Brown and his men kill five slavery supporters at Pottawatomie Creek, Kan.
1873: Patrick Francis Healy becomes the first black president of a predominantly white university in the United States.
1883: The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.
1935: The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.
1940: Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight.
1956: The first Eurovision Song Contest is held in Lugano, Switzerland.
1961: American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Miss., for “disturbing the peace” after disembarking from their bus.
1992: The ethnic cleansing in Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina begins when Serbian militia and police forces enter the town.
1994: Four men convicted of bombing the World Trade Center in New York in 1993; each one is sentenced to 240 years in prison.
2019: Under pressure over her handling of Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party, effective as of June 7.
