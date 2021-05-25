Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 25, 2011: Medical Center Pharmacy, 161 Clinton St., one of the last remaining independent pharmacies in the city, will close its doors today. Owners Chris S. and Kively Calender are retiring. Rite Aid will buy the pharmacy’s inventory and records. Bolton’s Pharmacy, 128 Main St. and outer Washington Street, is also a locally owned, independent pharmacy.
25 years ago
May 25, 1996: New Yorkers in the House of Representatives voted solidly Thursday for increasing the minimum wage to $5.15 over a 13-month period. Rep. John M. McHugh, R-Pierrepont Manor, said after the vote that the measure that passed was “balanced” and constituted a “win-win situation.” The only New Yorker to vote against the bill, which passed 281-144, was Rep. L. William Paxon, Williamsville, who heads the National Republican Congressional Committee.
50 years ago
May 25, 1971: The Mohawks at the St. Regis Reservation Saturday replaced the “Hogansburg” signs they took down a week ago with signs indicting the small community is now “Akwesasne,” or “Where the Partridge Drums.” The tribe has also applied to the Federal Post Office Department to have the name changed officially.
75 years ago
May 25, 1946: An unfounded report that gasoline would again be rationed started a “run” on service stations Friday night. Motorists, apparently possessed with ration “jitters,” hurried to gasoline stations in the area. The rumors started shortly after announcement was made that President Truman was going to speak on the radio at 11 p.m. Friday.
100 years ago
May 25, 1921: Two vases containing wild flowers picked by patrons of the Flower Memorial library were stolen from a table in the hall of the building Monday. For some time about 15 vases containing the flowers were kept in the children’s room but in order that the adults might also have a chance to see the numerous kinds, the table was moved into the hall until the flowers were taken.
125 years ago
May 25, 1896: There is now a chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Watertown. The important meeting at which this society came into existence was held on Saturday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Louis S. Lansing, Mullin street. The name of the new chapter is the Le Ray de Chaumont chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
150 years ago
May 25, 1871: One is surprised on visiting Adams, to find so many first class brick edifices erected on the “burnt district.” Prominent among these are the Cooper House, banking houses, and fine blocks on either side of the principal street, with the Collegiate buildings now in use.
The world
1787: The Constitutional convention opens at Philadelphia with George Washington presiding.
1810: Argentina declares independence from Napoleonic Spain.
1851: Jose Justo de Urquiza of Argentina leads a rebellion against Juan Manuel de Rosas, his former ally.
1911: Porfirio Diaz, President of Mexico, resigns his office.
1914: The British House of Commons passes Irish Home Rule.
1925: John Scopes is indicted for teaching Darwinian theory in school.
1935: Jesse Owens sets six world records in less than an hour in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
1946: Jordan gains independence from Britain.
1953: The first atomic cannon is fired in Nevada.
